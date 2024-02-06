Thanksgiving tradition

Every Thanksgiving as darkness envelopes Cape Girardeau, lights begin twinkling on in the windows of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore on Main Street.
The annual Christmas display, which includes mechanized trains and streetscapes of downtown, has been a holiday favorite since 1960.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.