All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 28, 2024

Thanksgiving tradition

Cape Girardeau's Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore lights up every Thanksgiving with its beloved Christmas display, featuring mechanized trains and downtown streetscapes, a tradition since 1960.

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Members of the Herbst family — from left, Patsy, Angela, Chris and Don — introduce Lily to the Thanksgiving tradition of checking out the Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore window Christmas display Thursday, Nov. 28, in Cape Girardeau.
Members of the Herbst family — from left, Patsy, Angela, Chris and Don — introduce Lily to the Thanksgiving tradition of checking out the Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore window Christmas display Thursday, Nov. 28, in Cape Girardeau.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

Every Thanksgiving as darkness envelopes Cape Girardeau, lights begin twinkling on in the windows of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore on Main Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The annual Christmas display, which includes mechanized trains and streetscapes of downtown, has been a holiday favorite since 1960.

Story Tags
newsletter

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pop Culture Happenings: November 50, 40 and 25 years ago
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 24
Pop Culture Happenings: November 50, 40 and 25 years ago
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Poplar Bluff
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Poplar Bluff
Saxony Lutheran High School brings laughter to stage with 'Bedtime Stories'
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Saxony Lutheran High School brings laughter to stage with 'Bedtime Stories'
Movie Review: ‘Wicked’ fans, rejoicify! Erivo, Grande shine in lavish adaptation of Broadway classic
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 19
Movie Review: ‘Wicked’ fans, rejoicify! Erivo, Grande shine in lavish adaptation of Broadway classic
WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix will debut on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 18
WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix will debut on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles
The Best Books Club Column: A murder mystery that doesn't disappoint
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 17
The Best Books Club Column: A murder mystery that doesn't disappoint
From 'Cruel Intentions' series to 'Spellbound' and 'The Piano Lesson': top streaming picks this November
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 15
From 'Cruel Intentions' series to 'Spellbound' and 'The Piano Lesson': top streaming picks this November
Music Review: Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' is a romantic return to mellow rock — with an ageless voice
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 15
Music Review: Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' is a romantic return to mellow rock — with an ageless voice
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy