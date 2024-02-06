All sections
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 24, 2024

Pop Culture Happenings: November 50, 40 and 25 years ago

Find out what happened in pop culture in November 50, 40 and 25 years ago.

Danny Walter

Remember, remember these days in November 50, 40 and 25 years ago when Beatle John and Elton John got us through the night, Freddy terrorized our nightmares and there was a battle in Seattle.

1974

50 years ago

On Nov. 28, 1974, John Lennon joined Elton John on stage at Madison Square Garden to sing “Whatever Gets You Through the Night.” The single, written by Lennon and featuring John on harmony vocals and piano, was released two months earlier. While in the studio, John bet Lennon the song would top the charts, and when the record peaked at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Cashbox and Record World, Lennon agreed to appear at John’s Thanksgiving performance. It was Lennon's last major concert appearance and only solo No. 1 single in the United States during his lifetime, making him the last member of the Beatles to finally reach the top of the charts.

1984

40 years ago

On Nov. 9, 1984, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” redefined the horror genre with its chilling premise: a killer who attacks you in your dreams. Directed by Wes Craven, the film introduces Freddy Krueger, a disfigured man with a trademark fedora and a razor-gloved hand. Once a child murderer, Freddy haunts the teens of Elm Street, turning their slumber into a deadly game of survival. The film cleverly blends surreal dreams- capes with real-world fears, as characters grapple with the terrifying question: How do you fight a foe that exists in your dreams? With its innovative storytelling and memorable performances — especially by Robert Englund as Freddy — the film spawned a successful franchise and cemented Freddy as a horror icon, proving that nightmares can be both terrifying and unforgettable. For horror fans, “Elm Street” remains a quintessential destination of dread and creativity.

1999

25 years ago

On Nov. 30, 1999, the “Battle of Seattle” began as more than 40,000 people gathered to protest the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference at the Washington State Convention Center. The year’s multinational trade negotiations were overshadowed by massive street protests of people peacefully marching the streets of downtown Seattle. However, groups of anarchists committed several acts of vandalism, provoking law enforcement to overreact, using pepper spray, tear gas and concussion grenades to disperse the crowds. The protests continued for four days as the WTO conference continued. The National Guard was called in, and 157 individuals were arrested but released for lack of probable cause or hard evidence.

The Best Years
Pop Culture Happenings
