The Southeast Symphony Society and the Kellerman Foundation are hosting the Mendelssohn Octet for their Chamber Classics: Art and Music event at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, at 401 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The event is family-friendly and free of charge.

The octet consists of four violinists (Sophia Han, Ching-Yi Lin, Boris Abramov and Ela Tokarska), two violists (Andrew Braddock and Mark Hatlestad) and two cellists (Patrick Hopkins and Graham Cullen).

Violin

Han, Southeast Missouri State University associate professor of violin and viola, has performed as a guest soloist with orchestras around the country and has appeared on tour with the likes of Michael Buble, Audra McDonald and the rock band STARSET. Han was previously a member of the St. Louis Chamber Soloists and currently plays in the Rio Verde Quartet, as well as in a duet with her husband, Zach Stern, who plays saxophone.

Lin has performed around the world in locations such as the Barratt Due Institute of Music in Norway, the Shenyang and Xi’an Conservatories in China, Northwestern University, the University of British Columbia and the Museum of Modern Art’s Summer Garden Series in New York. She is currently a professor of violin at Western Kentucky University.

Abramov is a violin prodigy who began studying at 6 years old. He has performed internationally in France, Belgium, Estonia and Russia, and regularly performs with symphony orchestras across the United States.