EducationDecember 17, 2024

Cape school board approves $17K purchase of lot near Cape Central Academy

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved a $17,000 purchase of a lot near Cape Central Academy to ease parking issues. The move anticipates rising property values in the developing Red Star district.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon, third from left, speaks during the Board of Education meeting, while board vice president Casey Cook, far left, and president Jared Ritter, second from left, listen Monday night, Dec. 16, at Central Administration Offices in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon, third from left, speaks during the Board of Education meeting, while board vice president Casey Cook, far left, and president Jared Ritter, second from left, listen Monday night, Dec. 16, at Central Administration Offices in Cape Girardeau.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of property near Cape Central Academy during its December meeting Monday, Dec. 16, at Central Administration Offices in Cape Girardeau.

The property, located at 1316 N. Main St., is on the same block as Central Academy. The board approved a purchase price not to exceed $17,000, not including closing costs and other necessary expenses.

Josh Crowell, Cape Girardeau Schools' assistant superintendent for support services, said the new property will help alleviate street parking and clear the roads for area residents.

"We want to be good stewards and good neighbors," Crowell said. "We don't want to cloud traffic up."

Crowell pointed to the City of Cape Girardeau's plans to develop the Red Star district, where Central Academy is located, which will likely increase the property price in the area.

"There's going to be a huge development that'll eventually take place, potentially, down there in the whole Red Star area with a walking park, green-area spaces, new boat ramps and all that kind of stuff," Crowell said. "Our estimation is that land is not going to get any cheaper down there, and if this is going to benefit us as a district, we have the opportunity to go for it."

The lot is already graveled and only needs a small amount of care to be used by the district.

"We need to do a little bit of weed killing and run a box blade through there and re-level it," Crowell said. "It'll also be connected to our campus through a city alleyway as well as sidewalk, so staff and students that are parked there are going to have a nice walk between the lot and the building."

Crowell said there are no current plans to pave the lot, but that it could be done in the future. As of now, Crowell's only concern about the property is in regard to winter weather.

"It's a little bit slicker when it comes to sleet and snow than regular asphalt," he said. "I know that sounds kind of weird, but I think here in Southeast Missouri, we're familiar with icy gravel roads. That'll definitely be something we'll prioritize and see where it goes from there."

Click here for more information about Monday's school board meeting.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools
