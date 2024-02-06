"There's going to be a huge development that'll eventually take place, potentially, down there in the whole Red Star area with a walking park, green-area spaces, new boat ramps and all that kind of stuff," Crowell said. "Our estimation is that land is not going to get any cheaper down there, and if this is going to benefit us as a district, we have the opportunity to go for it."

The lot is already graveled and only needs a small amount of care to be used by the district.

"We need to do a little bit of weed killing and run a box blade through there and re-level it," Crowell said. "It'll also be connected to our campus through a city alleyway as well as sidewalk, so staff and students that are parked there are going to have a nice walk between the lot and the building."

Crowell said there are no current plans to pave the lot, but that it could be done in the future. As of now, Crowell's only concern about the property is in regard to winter weather.

"It's a little bit slicker when it comes to sleet and snow than regular asphalt," he said. "I know that sounds kind of weird, but I think here in Southeast Missouri, we're familiar with icy gravel roads. That'll definitely be something we'll prioritize and see where it goes from there."

Click here for more information about Monday's school board meeting.