BusinessSeptember 22, 2024

Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned

Cape Girardeau welcomes new businesses with ribbon cuttings this week. Goose and Gander celebrates on Sept. 25, while Century Casino marks Starbucks' opening on Sept. 27.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Goose and Gander, a Broadway store, is one of two Cape Girardeau businesses marking grand openings with ribbon-cuttings this week.
Goose and Gander, a Broadway store, is one of two Cape Girardeau businesses marking grand openings with ribbon-cuttings this week.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com, file

Local businesses will host ribbon-cuttings throughout the week.

• The owners of the Goose and Gander shop will hold one at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 437 Broadway in Cape Girardeau to celebrate their grand opening earlier this year.

• Century Casino Cape Girardeau will hold one at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 777 N. Main St. in recognition of a new Starbucks opening there.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

