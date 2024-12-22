As spring approaches, local chambers of commerce are accepting applications for their 2025 leadership courses. These types of leadership courses have been held for years – the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has held one since 2008 and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their first class in 1985.
They consist of various courses focused on different industries to help participants get a clearer focus on the issues impacting a community. Along the way, program members network with one another, making connections to help them in their own professional lives.
Regional leadership class participants discussed how their experiences helped them in their own career fields, whether through new skills, networking or additional business opportunities.
Kaitlyn Drum, Coalter Insurance Group
Jackson Leadership & Development, Class of 2024
When group benefits worker Kaitlyn Drum’s employer asked her if she was interested in Jackson Leadership and Development, she recognized the program from her time in high school. Participating classes had dropped by while she was a student, and the first ever class she was in was a visit to Jackson Senior High School.
“Actually going through the experience and seeing it firsthand, it’s 100% worth it,” Drum said.
She said the program allowed her to look inward and improve some of her qualities to become a more productive worker.
“Probably my biggest takeaway from that program was effective communication with coworkers, because if you don’t communicate effectively they might not know what they might need from you, what you need from them and how you can work effectively as a teammate,” she said.
Drum said learning to set manageable goals for her work was another aspect she enjoyed. She also learned how to interact with the media and give interviews if the need were to ever arise.
“I never thought I would be in that position, and here I am,” she said. “I’m always up for growing myself professionally.”
Alix Gasser, Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence
Leadership Cape, Class of 2023
Alix Gasser, the development director for SEMO-NASV, said Leadership Cape offered her networking opportunities she would not have if she weren’t in the program.
“Because of what my job is … networking is so important. And I knew I was going to meet a bunch of different people that I wouldn't meet somewhere else,” she said.
Gasser said the experience strengthened her ties with city officials and helped her learn on an organizational level which groups and individuals could affect change were SEMO-NASV to work with them.
After her experience in Leadership Cape, Gasser served on its planning committee the following year. She oversaw its policy and advocacy day, bringing in more nonprofits’ perspectives.
“I think there’s just a lot of dominos that fall when you go through Leadership Cape. You’re going to get out of it what you put into it, too,” she said.
Gasser met on-air River Radio personality Mike Renick during Leadership Cape and their conversations led to her getting a hosting position on Cape Chronicle, a regional public affairs show airing on television and online.
“That’s not only a great personal thing, but professionally I’ve gotten to meet a whole bunch of other new people, as well,” she said.
Emily Lanpher, Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center
Leadership Cape, Class of 2024
Career & Technology Center (CTC) assistant director Emily Lanpher is a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, so she had long been familiar with its leadership program before joining.
“Being in the position I’m in, I want to stay directly connected to our community, our industry leaders and partners here in Cape Girardeau and figure out how they work,” she said.
During the program, she learned about ways to help CTC students gain workforce experience in a variety of trades.
“Leadership Cape opened my eyes to a lot of different opportunities that our students can take what we do here – real world, hands-on experience – and [be] able to stay here in Cape. That's probably our biggest goal, to train them here and keep them local,” Lanpher said.
For example, she said she realized there was a need for artistic welders at the SEMO River Campus that the welding program at the CTC could help fulfill. Lanpher has also organized student tours to the same facilities she visited as part of Leadership Cape so they could see the job opportunities available to them.
“Understanding the needs of the community … helped us here making our programs successful and workplace-ready for our students,” she said.
Scotty Migét, Tee’ED OFF Golf and Performance
Jackson Leadership & Development, Class of 2024
Scotty Migét, owner of Tee’d Off Golf and Performance, retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2023 after 20 years of service. He participated in numerous leadership classes while serving, so when he heard about Jackson Leadership & Development he applied as soon as he could.
“It was a good opportunity … for me, coming out of 20 years in the military because the military is a different beast than what I call the civilian sector,” Migét said.
He learned about how to manage taxes and payroll in his business during the course and spoke with other business owners about their experiences. Migét opened Tee’ED OFF in February 2024 and it is his first time operating a business.
“That was my biggest takeaway, having that touch point with other owners to ask them advice and get guidance,” he said.
His time learning about SEMO athletics during the program helped Migét focus on potential plans for the future, such as pursuing a sports psychology doctorate.
“I’m big on goals. I’m big on always progressing,” he said. “I never stop, I never settle. I’m always doing something.”
Steve Stroder, Trussworks Jackson
Jackson Leadership & Development, Class of 2024
Trussworks Mid-America president and chief executive officer Steve Stroder is originally from Jackson, but moved away some 30 years ago. He moved back in 2021; after a few years, he and his son Wyatt launched Trussworks Jackson, a construction material manufacturing business.
Stroder and his son wanted to get to know local business leaders. They found themselves sitting alongside his neighbor, administrator Greg Jansen of Columbia Construction, and retired dentist T. Wayne Lewis at a festival.
There, retail and membership director Janna Clifton of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce approached them about the leadership class.
“The four of us made a pact at the Spring Festival that we’d go into the next class and that’s what we did,” Stroder said. “… More than anything, it helped me get to know the community and the business leaders in the community. You get to tour a lot of key businesses.”
During his time in the class, Stroder said he learned a lot about the media in the region and made connections to create a commercial for his business.
Valdis Zalite, Southeast Missouri State University
Leadership Cape, Class of 2022
Valdis Zalite, the director of TRIO and educational access programs for SEMO, first heard about local leadership programs in a staff meeting. He said he liked how courses were planned out in advance and so he applied to join Leadership Cape.
Zalite said the experience allowed him to expand his networking circle. The lessons involved floating ideas and creating dialogue with one another.
“It wasn’t just the cohort. It was the cohort, surrounded by the people that were leading it, surrounded again by the people that were actually coming in and giving presentations and workshops,” he said.
He said he enjoyed hearing perspectives of K-12 educators about higher education as part of the program. Each session of the leadership class had something different for people to digest.
“I really do feel like that program allows the community at large to grow together and network because you take pride in being a participant. You take pride in being active and involved in a program like that,” Zalite said.
