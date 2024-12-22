As spring approaches, local chambers of commerce are accepting applications for their 2025 leadership courses. These types of leadership courses have been held for years – the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has held one since 2008 and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their first class in 1985.

They consist of various courses focused on different industries to help participants get a clearer focus on the issues impacting a community. Along the way, program members network with one another, making connections to help them in their own professional lives.

Regional leadership class participants discussed how their experiences helped them in their own career fields, whether through new skills, networking or additional business opportunities.

Kaitlyn Drum Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Kaitlyn Drum, Coalter Insurance Group

Jackson Leadership & Development, Class of 2024

When group benefits worker Kaitlyn Drum’s employer asked her if she was interested in Jackson Leadership and Development, she recognized the program from her time in high school. Participating classes had dropped by while she was a student, and the first ever class she was in was a visit to Jackson Senior High School.

“Actually going through the experience and seeing it firsthand, it’s 100% worth it,” Drum said.

She said the program allowed her to look inward and improve some of her qualities to become a more productive worker.

“Probably my biggest takeaway from that program was effective communication with coworkers, because if you don’t communicate effectively they might not know what they might need from you, what you need from them and how you can work effectively as a teammate,” she said.

Drum said learning to set manageable goals for her work was another aspect she enjoyed. She also learned how to interact with the media and give interviews if the need were to ever arise.

“I never thought I would be in that position, and here I am,” she said. “I’m always up for growing myself professionally.”

Alix Gasser Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Alix Gasser, Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence

Leadership Cape, Class of 2023

Alix Gasser, the development director for SEMO-NASV, said Leadership Cape offered her networking opportunities she would not have if she weren’t in the program.

“Because of what my job is … networking is so important. And I knew I was going to meet a bunch of different people that I wouldn't meet somewhere else,” she said.

Gasser said the experience strengthened her ties with city officials and helped her learn on an organizational level which groups and individuals could affect change were SEMO-NASV to work with them.

After her experience in Leadership Cape, Gasser served on its planning committee the following year. She oversaw its policy and advocacy day, bringing in more nonprofits’ perspectives.

“I think there’s just a lot of dominos that fall when you go through Leadership Cape. You’re going to get out of it what you put into it, too,” she said.

Gasser met on-air River Radio personality Mike Renick during Leadership Cape and their conversations led to her getting a hosting position on Cape Chronicle, a regional public affairs show airing on television and online.

“That’s not only a great personal thing, but professionally I’ve gotten to meet a whole bunch of other new people, as well,” she said.

Emily Lanpher Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Emily Lanpher, Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center

Leadership Cape, Class of 2024

Career & Technology Center (CTC) assistant director Emily Lanpher is a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, so she had long been familiar with its leadership program before joining.

“Being in the position I’m in, I want to stay directly connected to our community, our industry leaders and partners here in Cape Girardeau and figure out how they work,” she said.

During the program, she learned about ways to help CTC students gain workforce experience in a variety of trades.

“Leadership Cape opened my eyes to a lot of different opportunities that our students can take what we do here – real world, hands-on experience – and [be] able to stay here in Cape. That's probably our biggest goal, to train them here and keep them local,” Lanpher said.