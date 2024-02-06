All sections
September 29, 2024

Perryville chamber launches new pilot program

Perryville Chamber of Commerce launches a pilot Lunch and Learn event on website creation for small business owners on Oct. 1. Networking opportunities continue with Business After Hours on Oct. 3.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

Two local chambers of commerce are hosting a slew of networking events for the coming week.

The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch and Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. This new pilot luncheon focuses on the essentials of website creation for small businesses owners. It will be at the Catalyst Center of Business, 508 N. Main St. in Perryville. Tickets are $20 apiece.

Additionally, the chamber’s Business After Hours event is planned from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Perryville Country Club, 1111 Big Springs Blvd.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is hosting their monthly First Friday Coffee event from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. It will take place in its regular location, the Century Casino Event Center at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

