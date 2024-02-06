New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses

Numerous businesses are, according to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department, receiving new locations and ownership within the city.
• Alexander Rush of Jackson is taking over San Agustin Mexican Grocery at 106 S. Broadview St., Suite 102. He plans to succeed Judith Lorenzo as owner of the Hispanic convenience store beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23.
• Cape Girardeans Andrea and James Ritter are moving their Vera June Boutique from Jackson to 806 Broadway, Suite 101. This women’s boutique will sell clothing, accessories and beauty products.
• Chelsea Foulk of Jackson will open Wax + Glow, a body waxing and facial spa, at 40 N. Main St., Unit A. The business is scheduled to open Tuesday, Oct. 1.
• Huy Quoc Tran has acquired the former Golden Nails and Spa and renamed it Royalty Nails and Spa. This professional nail spa for men and women is at 1430 N. Kingshighway.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.