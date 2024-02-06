All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 22, 2024

New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses

Cape Girardeau welcomes new business ventures: San Agustin Mexican Grocery, Vera June Boutique, Wax + Glow spa, and Royalty Nails and Spa open under new ownership.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

Numerous businesses are, according to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department, receiving new locations and ownership within the city.

• Alexander Rush of Jackson is taking over San Agustin Mexican Grocery at 106 S. Broadview St., Suite 102. He plans to succeed Judith Lorenzo as owner of the Hispanic convenience store beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23.

• Cape Girardeans Andrea and James Ritter are moving their Vera June Boutique from Jackson to 806 Broadway, Suite 101. This women’s boutique will sell clothing, accessories and beauty products.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Chelsea Foulk of Jackson will open Wax + Glow, a body waxing and facial spa, at 40 N. Main St., Unit A. The business is scheduled to open Tuesday, Oct. 1.

• Huy Quoc Tran has acquired the former Golden Nails and Spa and renamed it Royalty Nails and Spa. This professional nail spa for men and women is at 1430 N. Kingshighway.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business Licenses
Salon
Spa
Grocery Store
Boutique
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as...
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy