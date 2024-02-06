New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department has new business license applications to report.
Trevor Fish of Jackson is taking over the Papa Murphy’s take-and-bake pizza shop at 2510 William St. Jeff Baer had previously owned the location.
Marla Moore, also of Jackson, plans to open Smoore’s Artisan Confections at 709 Broadway. This candy store will sell freeze-dried and bulk candy, marshmallows and brittles. According to the business license, it will open around Oct. 4.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.