CHARLESTON — A 139-foot, patriotic mural commemorating the 50th anniversary of a Mississippi County business also has become the largest, painted American flag in the state.

With 2024 marking Delta Growers Association’s 50th anniversary, company officials decided to celebrate with a patriotic large-scale mural painted on the DGA building, located at 313 S. Hwy. 105 between Charleston and East Prairie.

Ray Harvey of New Haven is known across Missouri as “the patriotic muralist”. After Harvey was featured a few months ago in an article for Rural Missour” magazine, he was contacted by Hudson Byrd of Charleston about the possibility of creating a mural to celebrate DGA’s 50th anniversary.

“He (Byrd) told me about what he envisioned, and we went through the budgeting and design and what have you,” Harvey recalled. “Fifty years is a big deal. I’m happy to be a part of that and help them celebrate.”

“Delta Growers Association is excited about building on to our legacy of the last 50 years, and we look forward to being here for the next 50 years and beyond,” DGA CEO/general manager Erik Guy said.

The DGA cooperative was formed in 1974 by a group of local producers looking to pool their buying power and establish a local business that could meet their needs in the future, according to Guy.

“DGA is owned by our members, some of which have been doing business with us since our inception, along with their parents before them and, in some cases, their grandparents,” Guy said. “What makes DGA great are the people we serve: the American farmer. We hope this mural painted by Ray Harvey of New Haven is an inspirational reminder of our hard-working customers, this community and our great nation.”

Harvey first arrived at DGA on Sept. 10 to begin painting the mural.

“The first thing I did was prime the whole area with tan paint,” Harvey said. “The drawing had already been approved. Once it’s primed, I project the image on the wall.”

Harvey said he did some priming his first night and worked Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 but had to be done by 2 p.m. Sept. 12 because that’s when rain arrived in the area.

Harvey went home for the weekend, returned Sept. 16 and recently completed the mural.

The image, which begins on the east side of the building and wraps around to the north side, features a waving American flag — complete with folds in the fabric — and a bald eagle. To the right of the flag will be the DGA logo, he said.