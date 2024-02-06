Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

When asked about the inspiration for her new boutique, Midwest Y’allternative, Kanaan Rhodes Steiner said it literally came to her in a dream.

“I was on a plane, fell asleep, and I had this dream where I opened up a boutique called Midwest Y’allternative. It was a joke. I thought it was hilarious. I actually texted my sister and was telling her about it, and all she said was … ‘do it,’” Steiner said.

As owner of the room. Hair Design Studio at 625 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, she was no stranger to running a business, but a boutique was something new for her.

“I first decided to open a boutique when I felt there wasn’t anything my style around here in Cape. A bunch of beautiful boutiques, love them, but I felt like when I walked into other boutiques, the only way I could find something that was more me — whatever was black, that was what I would go towards,” she said.

Steiner opened Midwest Y’allternative inside the room. with a soft launch Oct. 19. Its official opening occurred four weeks later Nov. 16. She sells a variety of clothes and accessories with an alternative style.

She said she based the items off her own style, combining rockabilly, pin-up, punk and emo attire with country aesthetics.

“I say we’re alternative with a splash of yee-haw, selling the cowboy boots and the bolo ties and things that are more of that western flair … which you see a lot in pin-up anyways, just combing the two,” she said.