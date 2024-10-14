Jackson chamber to hold trio of events

A special luncheon will be one of several events held during a busy week for Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

To begin with, the chamber’s October Business After Hours event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at United Land Title, 2911 Breckenridge Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The Partner Appreciation Luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Hubble Creek Venue, 1506 S. Farmington Road in Jackson. Registration ended Friday, Oct. 4.