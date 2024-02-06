All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 24, 2024

Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepreneur rankings

Cape Girardeau-based Swipesum tops Entrepreneur's merchant services rankings, outpacing giants like Stripe and Square.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Swipesum leadership, from left, Stephen Seaman, Michael Seaman and Natasha Peebles, pose for the photo. Their business was recently chosen by vendors as top in its class according to Entrepreneur magazine.
Swipesum leadership, from left, Stephen Seaman, Michael Seaman and Natasha Peebles, pose for the photo. Their business was recently chosen by vendors as top in its class according to Entrepreneur magazine.Courtesy of Michael Seaman

A Cape Girardean’s payment processing provider has been named the top franchise supplier for merchant services in a ranking by Entrepreneur magazine.

The list, as featured in Entrepreneur’s September/October 2024 issue, recognized top-ranked service providers across 11 categories as rated by more than 1,100 surveyed franchisors based on quality, cost and value. Swipesum placed above other payment processing platforms such as the San Francisco-based Stripe and Square.

"It is an honor to receive this acknowledgement from Entrepreneur and our many franchisor partners around the world," Michael Seaman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Swipesum, said in a Tuesday, Sept. 17 news release. "This ranking is a testament to our goal of providing unmatched merchant services for franchisors focused on efficiency and significant cost savings."

Seaman resides in cape Girardeau with his family. Swipesum is headquartered in Clayton, with additional offices at 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Swipesum uses an AI platform known as Staitment to provide audits that identify hidden or inflated merchant fees in statements. The company then reviews existing processor contracts and negotiates on behalf of clients to ensure competitive rates.

"The suppliers on our list passed the most important test of all: they were recommended by their clients," Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, said. "We love surveying franchisors and asking their opinions on suppliers because we know they're eager to praise the suppliers who make a true difference in their business. And that knowledge helps everyone."

The other business categories evaluated in the rankings were accounting, banking/finance, brokers, consulting/developing, legal, marketing, public relations, real estate and events and other technology.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Swipesum
Entrepreneur
Magazine
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as...
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy