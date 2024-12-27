Ag Educational Conference for Farmers to be held in Memphis

The National Conservation Systems Cotton and Rice, Southern Soybean and Corn, Delta States Irrigation and the Southern Precision Ag Conferences will be held at the Hilton Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28, in East Memphis, Tennessee.

The conference will mark the 28th year that the University of Missouri and six other Mid-South State Universities, have co-Sponsored these conferences. The other Universities are: Auburn University, LSU AgCenter, Mississippi State University, University of Arkansas, University of Tennessee, and Texas A&M University.

Farmers will be able to choose from 137 different presentations over two days by researchers, farmers and certified crop advisors from 13 States across the Southern U.S., and Washington, D.C. A total of 87 researchers, 31 mid-south farmers, 16 certified crop advisors and three VIP’s will be presenting their latest agriculture production research.

The keynote speaker, Jim Wiesemeyer, contributes daily to PRO FARMER’S online website at www.profarmer.com and is also a participant in Farm Journal’s Agri-Talk radio program. He will provide the latest information on agricultural policy and trade development. Mr. Wiesemeyer serves as a Washington analyst for Pro Farmer and Farm Journal.