CDC COVID-19 guidance change is step toward normalcy

Editorial

COVID-19, a virus responsible for more than 1.2 million deaths in the United States, continues to recede, morphing from societal disrupter to ever-present nuisance.

Well not forget how our world changed in spring 2020. Businesses closed their doors. Students turned to online classes. Everyday items  whats the bid for this six-pack of toilet paper? Double-ply!  disappeared from shelves.

But those life-changing realities meant little in the larger picture. Several thousand Southeast Missourians died from complications caused by the virus. Many more lived through harrowing, dangerous illnesses. Few, if any, of us emerged unscathed.

But, slowly, we began to see light at the other end. Students returned to campus. Restaurants reopened. Things got back to normal  our new normal.

Four years later, we have tangible evidence of this. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control officially downgraded COVID-19 in a specific way.

At first, CDC officials encouraged a 10-day quarantine after a positive COVID test. Then, they reduced that period to five days. Now, they say one day after improving symptoms and no fever is enough for a return to work or regular activities.

The guidance change comes because we have developed a certain degree of herd immunity, but it also recognizes a certain virus fatigue  many were not following the five-day quarantine guidance anyway.

Our goal here is to continue to protect those at risk for severe illness while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand and can be followed, Dr. Mandy Cohen, CDC director, told The Associated Press.

CDC encourages the elderly and those who work in nursing home and other health care facilities or who have existing health issues, such as compromised immune systems, to continue to follow heightened safety measures, and anyone who is sick and has tested positive should stay away from others until the most danger passes.

Using prevention measures  washing hands often, using hand sanitizer, getting vaccinated and breathing more outdoor fresh air  remains good advice.

Even now, COVID-19 is responsible for 2,000 deaths and 20,000 hospitalizations per week. It isnt going away. But, we have, hopefully, seen the worst of it. The evolving CDC guidance is a step in that direction.