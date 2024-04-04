-
Solar eclips 2024 is on the horizon
A solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8.
This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045.
When is the eclipse?
It takes a while for the moon to fully pass between Earth and the sun. From start to finish, the eclipse will last about two and a half hours. Of course, the total eclipse portion is the star of the show, and totality will last only briefly.
A timeline:
* Sikeston: begins at 12:41 p.m.; totality starts at 1:57:58 p.m. and lasts 3 minutes, 40 seconds; ends at 3:16 p.m.
* Cape Girardeau: begins, 12:42, totality, 1:58:16 and last 4 minutes, 9 seconds; ends, 3:17.
* Perryville: begins, 12:42; totality, 1:58:26 and lasts 3 minutes, 44 seconds; ends, 3:17.
For the timing of the eclipse at your location, visit https://eclipse-explorer.smce.nasa.gov/.
Can't watch the eclipse live? A livestream will be available at https://www.space.com /watch-total-solar-eclipse-april-8-online-free-livestreams.
Where to watch?
Organizations have been preparing eclipse-related events and activities for months.
Among the gatherings planned for Monday:
* City of Cape Girardeau 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sportsplex, 2526 Jim Drury Way; for more information, call (573) 335-1631 or visit www.visitcape.com/vc-events/visitcape-solar-eclipse-watch-party/.
* Old Town Cape noon to 3 p.m., Cape Riverfront Market lot, 35 S. Spanish St.; live music from Spacers, food vendors and free viewing glasses; for more information, visit Facebook.com/events/2580350242126585.
* Southeast Missouri State University 11 a.m., Normal Avenue on the university campus; eclipse-themed games, inflatables, Student Organization Fair, food trucks, University Teach-In at Academic Auditorium at 10:30 a.m.; also featuring experts from NASAs Marshall Space Flight Center. For more information, visit www.semo.edu/eclipse/.
* Century Casino of Cape Girardeau will be hosting brunch at Beacon 53 and a watch party with gaming promotions and themed food at Red Star Grill and Beacon 53; for more information, visit https://www.cnty.com/cape-girardeau.
* Jackson 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Uptown Jackson, Brookside Park (210 Veterans Memorial Drive) and Jackson Civic Center (381 E. Deerwood Drive); music, food trucks, souvenirs; for more information, www.jacksonmo.org/CivicAlerts/aspx?AID=52.
* Sikeston noon to 2:30 p.m., Sikeston Recreation Complex, 501 Campanella St.; NASA Ambassador Booth with giveaways and eclipse information and Artemis Citizen C.A.T.E. Science Project booth with eclipse activities and telescope viewing; food trucks; other designated viewing locations are Sikeston Complex Park, Rodeo Grounds located at 1220 N. Ingram Road, Legion Park/Downtown Sikeston and Three Rivers College-Sikeston campus parking lot; for more information, all (888) 309-6591, email tourism@sikeston.net or visit www.sikeston.net/tourism or Sikeston Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook page.
* Chaffee's Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In 9 a.m., 272 Drive-In Lane, Chaffee; former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will highlight a concert, starting at 11:30 a.m. that will also feature Logan Chapman and Charlie Montgomery of Chaffee and Puxico native Jordan Copeland; visit www.rocknrolldrivein.com for ticket and parking information;
* Perry County designated viewing locations are Missouris National Veterans Memorial, 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Perryville; Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum, 75 Church St., Altenburg; Hemman Winery, 13022 Highway C, Brazeau; Saxony Hills Brewery, 303 Maple St., Altenburg; Perryville Regional Airport, 1856 Highway H; Perry Park Center-Perryville City Park, 800 City Park Drive, Perryville; and Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex, 1238 Star St., Perryville; for more information, email trish@perryvillemo.com.
Cape Girardeau County officials have also issued guidance on where not to watch the eclipse. The county parks shelters have all been reserved for Monday, and officials will limit access to the parks to those having reservations.
Cape Girardau County Parks understands this may be an inconvenience for some but is necessary to provide for a quality and safe experience for the citizens that have reserved shelters for the eclipse event, said Bryan Sander, parks director.
Safety first
When viewing the eclipse, dont look directly at the sun without protective solar viewing glasses. Regular sunglasses are not safe for looking directly at the sun, and neither is looking at the eclipsse through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or other device without solar-safe filters.
For more information about eclipse viewing safety, visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/safety/.
No hurry to leave
With thousands of people pouring into the area for the eclipse, travel afterward will likely be a mess.
Officials encourage travelers to not be in a hurry to leave, staying hours or even overnight after the eclipse will let traffic congestion ease.
Weather systems may complicate travel as well, as forecasters are predicting rainy weather to the north and south of the region.
Missouri Department of Transportation issued several travel tips, includingd dont stop along the interstate or any major highways, no parking on the shoulder, exit the highway to stop and view and/or photograph the eclipse, dont take photographs while driving,turn headlights on during the eclipse and dont wear eclipse glasses while driving.
Check traffic conditions on MoDOTs Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or on the departments cellphone app.
Enjoy the eclipse and be safe.
