Letter to the Editor

Don't increase property tax

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Regarding April 2 ballot for Cape Girardeau tax increase: From 2010 to 2022 my property tax ranged from $1,756 to $1,773, same house. It increased just under 1% in those 13 years. Suddenly, it went to $1,922 for 2023  an increase of 8.4%! Now they want to raise it even more? No!

DAN PHELPS, Cape Girardeau