Supporting our police

Letter to the Editor

I am a transplant from Springfield, Missouri. I am a retired division commander from the Springfield Missouri Police Department. I moved here from the Ozarks about two years ago. I can also say that the police department in Cape does the best they can with what they have.

I would like to make them better by increasing their funding, training, salaries and staffing; it is an investment in our community that is important.

I understand that there is a real estate and property tax election on April 2. As you know, money does not come easy. Having said that, I think that this particular increase in our levy makes a lot of sense. I am willing to share my portion of the burden. Please vote yes.

HAL SMITH, Cape Girardeau