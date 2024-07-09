The promise of school choice

-
Column (7/9/24)Dont let calm seas in uncharted fiscal waters fool youThe United States is full steam ahead into uncharted fiscal waters, with rapidly growing federal debt promising a choppy economic future. Candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump have added trillions to the national debt during their recent...
Letter (7/9/24)An Americans thoughts on July 4thThis July 4th, I am wondering what it means to be an American anymore. I used to believe it meant a shared sense of values, morals and a deep love of country combined with a commitment to democracy and freedom. A collective knowing of the difference...
Editorial (7/8/24)Discover endless fun at Parks and Rec DayAnother summertime tradition is coming up this week with fun for the entire family: Parks and Rec Day. This years celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a memorable occasion....
Column (7/6/24)Dems defense of Biden mirrors GOP rally of TrumpThe fallout from President Bidens miserable debate last week is giving me deja vu. In the political rights intramural arguments over Donald Trump, I got some things correct and some incorrect. But I believe I was indisputably right in one...
Editorial (7/5/24)Spirit of America Award winner Kathy SwanWhere to start? Service as an elected and/or appointed official school board, city council, Cape College Center, state representative, state Coordinating Board for Higher Education and state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. Volunteer for...
Column (7/2/24)Turning dreams of growth into realityWhen you consider how Missouri has failed to keep up with states like Florida and Texas in economic and population growth, the reasons may seem obvious. We didnt get the sandy beaches and warm weather that Florida and Texas got, not to mention...
Editorial (7/1/24)The significance of Independence Day and its timeless traditionsIndependence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as it marks the birth of a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed, setting the stage for the United...
Editorial (6/28/24)Become an organ donor at any ageOrville Allen lived a life worth remembering. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He was a pilot and an artillery communications officer. After the wars, he did what many veterans...
Editorial (6/25/24)Be wary of false messages and their consequencesLast week, a physicist-turned-elections expert, Douglas Frank, spoke at a regular meeting of a local group, Guardians of Liberty. About 80 people listened to his presentation. Offered as fact and opinion, Franks message was pretty simple our...
Editorial (6/24/24)Brian Jordan to keynote Semoball AwardsA former St. Louis Cardinal outfielder and two-sport professional athlete will keynote this summers Semoball Awards. Brian Jordan, who played 15 years in Major League Baseball and three seasons in the National Football League, will serve as the...
Editorial (6/21/24)Pints & Politics seeks to inform region's electorateWhat is the most important factor in an effective and responsive governmental body? An informed electorate. To the end of informing our regions electorate, the Southeast Missourian will kick off a series of public interviews with elected...
Editorial (6/19/24)Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizationsAnyone who has been part of an accrediting process knows two things. One, its not what you do; its what you have documented. Two, its a great way way to fully understand how your organization works and where your resources human and other are...
Editorial (6/17/24)Editorial: Capahas Baseball: Celebrating the legacy of America's oldest semi-pro teamThe Capahas baseball team, a cornerstone of Cape Girardeau's sports history, has announced its closure after an impressive 130-year run. Founded in 1894, the Capahas were the oldest semi-pro amateur baseball team in existence, providing a platform...
The promise of school choice
Reflecting as a parent, I want to share my story so all parents can learn from my familys experiences.
My son is currently 18 and out of school. He is smart and loved school in his early years, but as he entered junior high, he wasnt challenged. His love of learning deteriorated to the point where he refused to go to school.
As a single parent, I struggled to navigate options that would allow him to learn at an accelerated pace. Along the way, he was offered a scholarship to attend a private school, but even with the scholarship tuition was challenging for a single parent income. We were lost searching for any alternative schooling, but there were no programs or resources accessible to help my son.
Looking back, I see many missed opportunities that could have been available if there were increased options for school choice. Luckily, with the passage of SB 727, other families will no longer have to face the same struggles my son and I experienced. This bill expands the MOScholars program, providing scholarships that will help other children transition to an alternative form of education, catering to their needs.
I wholeheartedly believe that this scholarship would have made a huge difference in my sons educational success and success in all areas of his life. I am grateful that Missouri is finally recognizing a need for educational choice options. Traditional options dont work for every child.
MELODY MERCHANT, Jackson