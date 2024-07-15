-
The growing impact of Muddy River Marathon on local no-for-profits
In the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump", the films namesake, played by Tom Hanks, says, "Now you wouldnt believe me if I told you, but I could run like the wind blows. From that day on, if I was ever going somewhere, I was running!
Theres certainly something cathartic about running. Exercise, in general, but runners are a special group of athletes. They train, and train and train. Locally, theres a strong contingent of running enthusiasts. Several have competed at major races such as the Boston Marathon.
In 2021, Muddy River Marathon was launched in Cape Girardeau. It provides an opportunity for runners in the region to compete in a 26.2-mile full marathon. But theres also a 13.1-mile half-marathon, a half-marathon relay and a 1-mile dog walk. Its wonderful for folks in the community, but its also drawing runners from beyond Southeast Missouri. Hundreds of people participate in the event.
On its own, this is impactful. But heres a bonus: Over the first three years, the marathon raised $70,000 for local not-for-profit organizations. Organizers recently told the Southeast Missourian that in 2024, another $28,000 was given to local organizations. This is a testament to the events growing impact and the dedication of its organizers, participants and sponsors
The funds will support Graceful Opportunities, Discovery Playhouse, Southeast Kids in Action and Howard Aslinger Foundation, ensuring that the benefits of the marathon extend far beyond race day.
Credit to the organizers and all those involved with Muddy River Marathon. We look forward to seeing continued success with this event and its impact in the region.
