Discover endless fun at Parks and Rec Day

Editorial

Another summertime tradition is coming up this week with fun for the entire family: Parks and Rec Day. This years celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a memorable occasion.

Parks and Rec Day is now in its 16th year. Organizers told the Southeast Missourian that about 400 people attended last year. Its an event meant for all ages, but its particularly kid-friendly, featuring animal scooters, games, an art station and more. Vendors will be on hand with their own activities. And did we mention ice cream?

Its just a great way for us in Parks and Recreation and the community to help celebrate and for the people in the community to kind of get a better picture of what all Parks and Rec does and how important connections with businesses and organizations in the community are, to help the community as a whole grow and stay strong and offer lots of things for our kids," said Diane Lawrence, assistant recreation division manager. "To get them exposure to things they might not get exposure to normally, but just also for them to have a lot of fun."

Fun is certainly the word. Its also a reminder that we have some incredible parks in this area. Head out just about any evening or weekend and youll see people of all ages, especially families, enjoying our parks. From baseball games to fishing, walking trails, playing sand volleyball and frisbee golf, and so much more. There are organized activities, but theres also so much you can do on your own.

Parks and Rec Day is coming quickly. It promises to be another great event. We hope to see you there.