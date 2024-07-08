Discover endless fun at Parks and Rec Day

-
Column (7/6/24)Dems defense of Biden mirrors GOP rally of TrumpThe fallout from President Bidens miserable debate last week is giving me deja vu. In the political rights intramural arguments over Donald Trump, I got some things correct and some incorrect. But I believe I was indisputably right in one...
-
Editorial (7/5/24)Spirit of America Award winner Kathy SwanWhere to start? Service as an elected and/or appointed official school board, city council, Cape College Center, state representative, state Coordinating Board for Higher Education and state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. Volunteer for...
-
-
-
-
-
Column (7/2/24)Turning dreams of growth into realityWhen you consider how Missouri has failed to keep up with states like Florida and Texas in economic and population growth, the reasons may seem obvious. We didnt get the sandy beaches and warm weather that Florida and Texas got, not to mention...
-
Editorial (7/1/24)The significance of Independence Day and its timeless traditionsIndependence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as it marks the birth of a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed, setting the stage for the United...
-
-
-
Column (6/28/24)True test of leadership: Fiscal responsibility in the Presidential debateDuring and after this weeks presidential debate, we must look beyond rhetoric and personality to the core issues shaping Americas future. The most pressing is the unsustainable growth of government spending and ballooning national debt, which...
-
Editorial (6/28/24)Become an organ donor at any ageOrville Allen lived a life worth remembering. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He was a pilot and an artillery communications officer. After the wars, he did what many veterans...
-
Editorial (6/25/24)Be wary of false messages and their consequencesLast week, a physicist-turned-elections expert, Douglas Frank, spoke at a regular meeting of a local group, Guardians of Liberty. About 80 people listened to his presentation. Offered as fact and opinion, Franks message was pretty simple our...
-
Editorial (6/24/24)Brian Jordan to keynote Semoball AwardsA former St. Louis Cardinal outfielder and two-sport professional athlete will keynote this summers Semoball Awards. Brian Jordan, who played 15 years in Major League Baseball and three seasons in the National Football League, will serve as the...
-
Editorial (6/21/24)Pints & Politics seeks to inform region's electorateWhat is the most important factor in an effective and responsive governmental body? An informed electorate. To the end of informing our regions electorate, the Southeast Missourian will kick off a series of public interviews with elected...
-
Editorial (6/19/24)Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizationsAnyone who has been part of an accrediting process knows two things. One, its not what you do; its what you have documented. Two, its a great way way to fully understand how your organization works and where your resources human and other are...
-
Editorial (6/17/24)Editorial: Capahas Baseball: Celebrating the legacy of America's oldest semi-pro teamThe Capahas baseball team, a cornerstone of Cape Girardeau's sports history, has announced its closure after an impressive 130-year run. Founded in 1894, the Capahas were the oldest semi-pro amateur baseball team in existence, providing a platform...
-
Editorial (6/15/24)Thank you to all the dads on Father's DayBefore there was a favorite teacher. Before there was a best friend. Before there was an independent nature. There was Dad. Dads come in many shapes, sizes and forms. The best are those who, alongside Mom, are there every step of the way. Next best...
-
Discover endless fun at Parks and Rec Day
Another summertime tradition is coming up this week with fun for the entire family: Parks and Rec Day. This years celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a memorable occasion.
Parks and Rec Day is now in its 16th year. Organizers told the Southeast Missourian that about 400 people attended last year. Its an event meant for all ages, but its particularly kid-friendly, featuring animal scooters, games, an art station and more. Vendors will be on hand with their own activities. And did we mention ice cream?
Its just a great way for us in Parks and Recreation and the community to help celebrate and for the people in the community to kind of get a better picture of what all Parks and Rec does and how important connections with businesses and organizations in the community are, to help the community as a whole grow and stay strong and offer lots of things for our kids," said Diane Lawrence, assistant recreation division manager. "To get them exposure to things they might not get exposure to normally, but just also for them to have a lot of fun."
Fun is certainly the word. Its also a reminder that we have some incredible parks in this area. Head out just about any evening or weekend and youll see people of all ages, especially families, enjoying our parks. From baseball games to fishing, walking trails, playing sand volleyball and frisbee golf, and so much more. There are organized activities, but theres also so much you can do on your own.
Parks and Rec Day is coming quickly. It promises to be another great event. We hope to see you there.
