Gun violence task force a big ask with big stakes
Few things mar a communitys reputation and can hamper growth and prosperity like gun violence. From a cold-blooded murder for a particular, if inconsequential reason, to a haphazard wrong place/wrong time accidental shooting, Cape Girardeau is no stranger to this societal ill.
After years of talking among, and sometimes past, ourselves, a group of area residents, called together by Mayor Stacy Kinder, is aiming to take action.
The City of Cape Girardeaus Gun Violence Task Force met for the first time earlier this week. The group consists of a couple dozen interested citizens who will learn about the problem, listen to differing perspectives and devise possible solutions.
Its a big ask.
Thats true if for no other reason than there are many sources of gun-related crimes. Criminals use guns to rob victims, threaten their enemies and settle scores. The bloody local results include a dead former girlfriend, a wounded bystander, a family member involved in a long-simmering feud. The locales for these shootings dot the cityscape a downtown bar, a pharmacy parking lot, a high school graduation.
The task forces first meeting included an agreement to focus on listening to many voices affected by gun violence. It also included a learning session involving police technology and tactics.
In coming months, the group will study criminal justice, youth issues, municipal laws regarding firearms and not-for-profit organizations and health. In December, the group plans to have ideas to present to City Council members.
Members are co-chairman Adam Kidd; co-chairwoman Jessica Hill, executive director of Safe House of Southeast Missouri; Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon and assistant superintendent Josh Crowell; Nita DuBose; Alix Gasser, development director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence; Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president Rob Gilligan; Ritter Real Estates Jared Ritter; Cape Central High School principal Nancy Scheller; Lee Schlitt; Laura Selbo; Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri executive director Melissa Stickel; Adrian Taylor; Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy; former Ward 5 Councilwoman Shannon Truxel: Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas; Amber Walker; Lynn Ware: Moms Demand Actions Leslie Washington; and Tina Wright.
The non-voting council liaisons included on the task force are Kinder, city manager Ken Haskin, assistant chief of police Adam Glueck, city public information manger Nicolette Brennan, city clerk Gayle Conrad, Co-Responder Units Shannon Farris, fire chief Randy Morris and assistant city manager Trevor Pulley.
The group meets twice a month 7 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at City Hall.
The task force has a big chore ahead of it. Its members bring a wide variety of experience, expertise and energy. We dont expect them to solve the issue of gun violence in Cape Girardeau, but their work has a chance to be a starting point from which this community begins to turn the tide.
Its a big ask with big stakes. We applaud them for their focus.
