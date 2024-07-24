People are the star attraction at Jackson Homecomers

-
-
-
-
Column (7/23/24)Let voters decide, not federal agencies, othersWhen Donald Trump seemed to have a lock on the 2016 Republican primary, the Democratic Party concluded that the people could not be counted on to do the "right thing" of electing the Democratic candidate in waiting Hillary Clinton. ...
-
-
-
Can we let the voters decide -- Not the FBI, CIA, DOJ, lawyers, prosecutors, and judges?When Donald Trump seemed to have a lock on the 2016 Republican primary, the Democratic Party concluded that the people could not be counted on to do the "right thing" of electing the Democratic candidate in waiting Hillary Clinton. What followed...
-
Editorial (7/22/24)Stars and Stripes Museum embarks on expansion to honor military journalism legacyThe Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of military journalism. This institution, dedicated to the history of the Stars and Stripes newspaper, is embarking on an ambitious expansion project that...
-
-
-
The Trump assassination attempt leaves Biden with just one viable political optionOne can hardly fault Donald Trump for believing divine providence is on his side. Hes had the most impressive lucky streak in living political memory. While his debate performance was exceptional only if graded on a curve, his opponents was a...
-
What we must learn from Trump shootingWe now have, as we would expect, a tsunami of commentary regarding the horrible assassination attempt on Donald Trump. It is not trivial to observe that at least the good news is that just about everyone agrees what happened is very bad and not an...
-
Guest commentary: Thanking local leaders and debunking Dr. Franks dubious voter fraud theoriesI write this letter for two reasons: to thank Rep. Barry Hovis, District 146, and Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers for speaking in support of our voting procedures and system. My second is to question the general and specific...
-
Editorial (7/19/24)SEMO cybersecurity program earns federal recognitionThrough the ages, information has been a valuable commodity, and because of that, bad actors have tried to take it even if it wasnt theirs. Weve gotten better about protecting our personal, commercial and governmental financial, medical and...
-
Editorial (7/17/24)Semoball Awards: Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics promSoutheast Missouris annual high school athletics prom the Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy Health lived up to the billing Friday night, July 12, with New Madrid County Centrals Jadis Jones and Kennetts Handley McAtee being named king and...
-
Editorial (7/15/24)The growing impact of Muddy River Marathon on local not-for-profitsIn the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump", the films namesake, played by Tom Hanks, says, "Now you wouldnt believe me if I told you, but I could run like the wind blows. From that day on, if I was ever going somewhere, I was running! ...
-
Editorial (7/12/24)Behavioral health unit will continue its work under new ownershipNot every call for law enforcement help involves a law and order issue. Often nearly five times per day from 2020 through 2022, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department statistics the situation isnt of a criminal or civil nature. Its a...
-
-
Editorial (7/10/24)Consider answering a prayer by adoptingPossum Trot, Texas, is a little unincorporated community in Shelby County, Texas. Its closer to Shreveport, Louisiana, than it is any of the Texas centers of Dallas, Houston or Austin. But the community is the subject of a movie focused on real...
-
-
Letter (7/9/24)An Americans thoughts on July 4thThis July 4th, I am wondering what it means to be an American anymore. I used to believe it meant a shared sense of values, morals and a deep love of country combined with a commitment to democracy and freedom. A collective knowing of the difference...
-
Editorial (7/8/24)Discover endless fun at Parks and Rec DayAnother summertime tradition is coming up this week with fun for the entire family: Parks and Rec Day. This years celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a memorable occasion....
-
Editorial (7/5/24)Spirit of America Award winner Kathy SwanWhere to start? Service as an elected and/or appointed official school board, city council, Cape College Center, state representative, state Coordinating Board for Higher Education and state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. Volunteer for...
-
-
Editorial (7/1/24)The significance of Independence Day and its timeless traditionsIndependence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as it marks the birth of a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed, setting the stage for the United...
People are the star attraction at Jackson Homecomers
Festivals usually have a star attraction dogwoods and azaleas in Charleston or jumping mules at East Perry County Community Fair to tie the associated events to a common theme.
For the annual weeklong Jackson Homecomers in Uptown Jackson, the star is the people current residents and those from the area who moved away over time who come together this time each year. The event provides a unique opportunity to catch up with friends and family, and thousands take advantage each July.
Jackson is about as close-knit of a community as youll find, and identifying with the city doesnt change if an address does. That civic pride will be on full display this week.
Homecomers began more than a century ago as a celebration for the then-newly completed Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. As this years festival kicked off Tuesday, July 23, and runs through Saturday, July 27, that courthouse, in the midst of a major reconstruction, still sits in the middle of all the Uptown Jackson action.
Mayor Dwain Hahs opened the festival, as usual, Tuesday, at the courthouse. From there, attendees found food and fun for all ages, with a carnival for youngsters and plenty of live entertainment.
There is no admission charge for the festival itself.
Those planning to attend will note several closed streets around the courthouse, so plan ahead for parking.
Homecomers is an annual hallmark of this region, a celebration of all things Jackson. We look forward to all the reconnections and updates. The rides and funnel cakes will be great, of course, but the people are the star of this show.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.