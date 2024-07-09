An Americans thoughts on July 4th

Letter to the Editor

This July 4th, I am wondering what it means to be an American anymore. I used to believe it meant a shared sense of values, morals and a deep love of country combined with a commitment to democracy and freedom. A collective knowing of the difference between right and wrong.

Throughout this presidential election cycle, much will be said about this country, who we are and who we should be. The mainstream candidates tell us they can Make American Great Again, and we should finish the job, but evidence suggests that despite the outcome, the great divide among us will not be resolved. As we focus only on our differences, gone are the days of a national dream such as being first to the moon, defeating fascism and communism, while being a beacon to the world of liberty and freedom for all.

My father fought in World War II, participating in D-Day, and ultimately finishing the war with Pattons 3rd Army at Nuremberg. He loved his country but was not a prolific flag waver telling me that what made America great was not its flag, but what our flag represents to the world that makes us great. My father died in 2004, and I often wonder what he would think of America now. Considering the sacrifices that he witnessed to defeat a dictator in 1945, I believe he would be distressed that many Americans cannot agree that electing one in 2024 is wrong.

PAM LEIGHTON, Cape Girardeau