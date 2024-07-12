Behavioral health unit will continue its work under new ownership

-
-
Column (7/11/24)What many dont understand about Trumps agendaDonald Trump isnt normally thought of as a consensus-builder, but in one sense thats exactly what he is. Many of Trumps most ardent fans and foes alike believe he is the leader of a political movement with a clear and defined set of principles...
-
-
Column (7/10/24)All options must be on the table to deliver tax reliefRepublicans are already hard at work to once again deliver for working families and small businesses by building on the success of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act next year. The 2017 tax law is a blueprint for prosperity that should be made permanent, and...
-
Editorial (7/10/24)Consider answering a prayer by adoptingPossum Trot, Texas, is a little unincorporated community in Shelby County, Texas. Its closer to Shreveport, Louisiana, than it is any of the Texas centers of Dallas, Houston or Austin. But the community is the subject of a movie focused on real...
-
-
Column (7/9/24)Dont let calm seas in uncharted fiscal waters fool youThe United States is full steam ahead into uncharted fiscal waters, with rapidly growing federal debt promising a choppy economic future. Candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump have added trillions to the national debt during their recent...
-
-
Letter (7/9/24)An Americans thoughts on July 4thThis July 4th, I am wondering what it means to be an American anymore. I used to believe it meant a shared sense of values, morals and a deep love of country combined with a commitment to democracy and freedom. A collective knowing of the difference...
-
Editorial (7/8/24)Discover endless fun at Parks and Rec DayAnother summertime tradition is coming up this week with fun for the entire family: Parks and Rec Day. This years celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a memorable occasion....
-
-
-
Column (7/6/24)Dems defense of Biden mirrors GOP rally of TrumpThe fallout from President Bidens miserable debate last week is giving me deja vu. In the political rights intramural arguments over Donald Trump, I got some things correct and some incorrect. But I believe I was indisputably right in one...
-
Editorial (7/5/24)Spirit of America Award winner Kathy SwanWhere to start? Service as an elected and/or appointed official school board, city council, Cape College Center, state representative, state Coordinating Board for Higher Education and state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. Volunteer for...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (7/1/24)The significance of Independence Day and its timeless traditionsIndependence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as it marks the birth of a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed, setting the stage for the United...
-
Editorial (6/28/24)Become an organ donor at any ageOrville Allen lived a life worth remembering. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He was a pilot and an artillery communications officer. After the wars, he did what many veterans...
-
Editorial (6/25/24)Be wary of false messages and their consequencesLast week, a physicist-turned-elections expert, Douglas Frank, spoke at a regular meeting of a local group, Guardians of Liberty. About 80 people listened to his presentation. Offered as fact and opinion, Franks message was pretty simple our...
-
Editorial (6/24/24)Brian Jordan to keynote Semoball AwardsA former St. Louis Cardinal outfielder and two-sport professional athlete will keynote this summers Semoball Awards. Brian Jordan, who played 15 years in Major League Baseball and three seasons in the National Football League, will serve as the...
-
Editorial (6/21/24)Pints & Politics seeks to inform region's electorateWhat is the most important factor in an effective and responsive governmental body? An informed electorate. To the end of informing our regions electorate, the Southeast Missourian will kick off a series of public interviews with elected...
-
Editorial (6/19/24)Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizationsAnyone who has been part of an accrediting process knows two things. One, its not what you do; its what you have documented. Two, its a great way way to fully understand how your organization works and where your resources human and other are...
Behavioral health unit will continue its work under new ownership
Not every call for law enforcement help involves a law and order issue. Often nearly five times per day from 2020 through 2022, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department statistics the situation isnt of a criminal or civil nature. Its a behavioral health matter.
Recognizing this and understanding that a police officer, while trained in multiple disciplines, doesnt necessarily have a medical or counseling background, Capes police department implemented a Co-Responder Unit in 2020.
The unit, led by Cpl. Will Rogers, consists of Dr. Shannon Farris, a mental health expert, and Rachel Alcantara, a licensed social worker. The goal is to help those who need help and allow police to focus on policing.
Judging by the numbers, the unit is doing just that. A departmental report says the unit has assisted more than 300 people. It has cut officers on-scene time for a behavioral health-related call from 61 minutes to 12. The units work has also reduced emergency room and jail diversions by 16%, with an estimated savings of more than $3.1 million to health care providers and governmental bodies.
Until recently, the unit had operated as a partnership between Community Counseling Center and the police department. Funding for the program came from a U.S. Department of Justice grant awarded to CCC. However, the police department has secured enough funding for the coming fiscal year to take over the program entirely on Tuesday, July 23.
Police chief Wes Blair has often highlighted the need for an integrated approach to policing, targeting resources to those cases in which someone needs help, rather than what we think of as a law enforcement response.
Using behavioral health expertise to diffuse situations and assist those in crisis not only saves and extends policing resources for actual law and order matters, but as the data shows, that course of action saves significant health care and incarceration dollars.
This type of unit is one that more law enforcement agencies should employ. The benefits are tangible.
We thank Community Counseling Center for their willingness to partner with the police department, and we look forward to Cape Girardeau Police Department continuing this important work.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.