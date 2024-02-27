The COVID agenda

-
Column (2/27/24)It makes no sense to abandon UkraineMillions for defense, but not one cent for Ukraine. That's the rallying cry of opponents of a new $60 billion tranche of aid for Ukraine led by Ohio's Republican senator, J.D. Vance. Vance deserves credit for taking his perspective directly into the...
Editorial (2/26/24)Alice in Wonderland to bring acrobatics, theatre to River CampusNext month there will be a special musical adaptation of the Disney classic Alice in Wonderland at the River Campus Bedell Performance Hall. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce whats expected to be a top-notch show featuring Alice,...
Does another child tax credit help families?In the well-intentioned rush to support American families by expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC), critical questions are often ignored: Arent we already doing enough, and is this the best way to help? Its imperative to step back and examine the...
The homeless crisis should not be treated as out of sight, out of mindAt a lunch meeting recently, I heard someone say they liked living downtown but moved to the suburbs because the homelessness is just too much. This same person went on to say that unhoused people should be relocated out of downtown. To where? He...
Column (2/24/24)Too many corporations, like universities, have lost their wayUniversities are not alone among our institutions that have lost their way. How about America's corporations, which now seem to think social justice is their job, beside efficiently delivering goods and services to the American public? In a recent...
Column (2/24/24)House takes action on public safety, veterans mental health and initiative petition reformThe House this week sent to the Senate an extensive bill aimed at reducing crime in Missouri. Among its provisions are several proposed changes to how juveniles are treated by the state's legal system; the launch of a collaborative fight against...
Editorial (2/23/24)Redhawks baseball promises exciting seasonThough the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and...
Column (2/23/24)Dems open border trickery gaming the censusNew York is Migrant Central the No. 1 destination in the country for illegal border crossers and its no accident. New Yorks Democratic politicians benefit from the deluge. The more migrants come here, the more congressional seats and clout in...
Column (2/22/24)No, Donald Trump does not equal Alexei NavalnyAlexei Navalny didn't simply die. He wasn't just murdered. He was tortured to death. It didn't happen on the rack or mid-beating, but Vladimir Putin -- who had tried to eliminate him earlier -- slowly killed Navalny all the same. Putin sent the...
Editorial (2/21/24)Bollinger County entrepreneurial center has great potentialThe COVID-19 pandemic changed various aspects of our way of life, including how, where and with whom we work. We're past the pandemic now, but we are still using those lessons learned to improve and enhance work environments. A group of Bollinger...
Column (2/20/24)The strange disconnect between Israel and UkraineThe Ukrainian and Israeli wars are similar and yet also different conflicts -- but in more ways than we can imagine. Ukraine was invaded by a huge Russian state, with a population three-and-a-half times greater, a gross national product 10 times...
Editorial (2/19/24)Chiefs win another Super Bowl, look to make historyMuch like the Cowboys in the early '90s or the incredible Patriots teams led by Tom Brady, what we're witnessing now in Kansas City is quite impressive. It is the making of a football dynasty. Super Bowl 58 was one for the books. Each team made...
Editorial (2/16/24)Measure cleans up omission from school misconduct reporting lawLegislative language is at once precisely constraining and imperfectly open for interpretation. That can be by design, as drafters address a specific issue, or accidental, as a potential outcome eluded imagination. And so once a measure becomes law,...
Letter (2/15/24)Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a...
Editorial (2/15/24)Join us as we celebrate National FFA WeekArguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri. From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied...
Editorial (2/14/24)Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agendaJanuary 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic. School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose...
Editorial (2/12/24)Remembering the story behind Valentine's DayIf you haven't checked the calendar in a bit, it's worth noting: Wednesday is Valentine's Day. Many will mark the day dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage with the giving of cards, flowers and other gifts. Some will plan nice dinners at...
Editorial (2/9/24)Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, educationAmong the many blessings of living in Southeast Missouri is the choice parents have to send their children to parochial schools. Prevalent among them are the area's many fine Catholic-based schools. Educational environments cocooned in faith provide...
The COVID agenda
Science had nothing to do with the following two tyrannical covid "interventions". If not based on science, then why were they mandated?
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who famously once claimed, "I am the science," admitted when questioned by the House Oversight Committee last month that the 6-foot rule of social distancing during covid "sort of just appeared" and wasn't based on science. Of course, he, the CDC, NIH, HHS or anyone else with half a brain considered correcting the falsehood. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci claimed he "did not recall" pertinent COVID-19 information or conversations more than 100 times during his sworn testimony.
This lack of "following the science" and bouts of convenient amnesia by our country's most vocal covid advisor and highest paid public servant are not new.
Fauci flip-flopped countless times on face mask policies. By November 2022, Fauci was deposed during Louisiana and Missouri's landmark lawsuit against the federal government. When questioned under oath, Fauci could not cite a single study supporting the use of face masks during covid.
What other public health "interventions" foisted upon American citizens from the COVID narrative will be revealed as deceptions of a more nefarious agenda? What other people and agencies will be found to have been complicit? Finding this truth is paramount!
Health freedom and bodily autonomy are the last lines of defense against corrupt and overreaching government. Stand strong!
RITA LaVANCY, Jackson