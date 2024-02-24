Letter to the Editor

Vote no on Cape tax increase

"Most" can afford an extra $10-$15/month, some say. But a tax increase would be levied on all -- even those already struggling financially.

What will that extra monthly amount buy? A copay, a meal, gasoline, bare essentials. For people on a fixed income, every new cost has real consequences. The city isn't the only one expecting more money either. Property assessments just increased taxes. City services fees were raised. Home and car insurance. Groceries. Add it up. Only $10-$15/month?

Cape already squeezes its poor compared to immediately surrounding towns. Its sales and food taxes are higher than Jackson's, yet Cape's median household income is substantially lower. So, Cape's poor folk pay a higher tax rate and a larger portion of their income just to get by.

Retirees are the fastest growing homeless population. Cape County could reduce their property tax, but it hasn't. Cape's homeless population is growing. Policies like a tax increase make the problem worse.

Residents have asked Council to find other ways to raise employee salaries -- even made suggestions. But Council won't budge. They see taxing us more as the only way.

The $600,000 annual stadium contract has a no-pay clause. If the city can't afford it, they don't pay. Well, if council can't pay such basic operational expenses as salaries without raising our taxes, they can't afford a stadium. That $600,000, the new recreational cannabis tax and flexibility would go a long way toward getting city employees their raise without straining others.

CHRISTINA LEIMER, Cape Girardeau