Vote no on Cape tax increase

Column (2/24/24)Too many corporations, like universities, have lost their wayUniversities are not alone among our institutions that have lost their way. How about America's corporations, which now seem to think social justice is their job, beside efficiently delivering goods and services to the American public? In a recent...
Column (2/24/24)House takes action on public safety, veterans mental health and initiative petition reformThe House this week sent to the Senate an extensive bill aimed at reducing crime in Missouri. Among its provisions are several proposed changes to how juveniles are treated by the state's legal system; the launch of a collaborative fight against...
Editorial (2/23/24)Redhawks baseball promises exciting seasonThough the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and...
Column (2/23/24)Dems open border trickery gaming the censusNew York is Migrant Central the No. 1 destination in the country for illegal border crossers and its no accident. New Yorks Democratic politicians benefit from the deluge. The more migrants come here, the more congressional seats and clout in...
Column (2/22/24)No, Donald Trump does not equal Alexei NavalnyAlexei Navalny didn't simply die. He wasn't just murdered. He was tortured to death. It didn't happen on the rack or mid-beating, but Vladimir Putin -- who had tried to eliminate him earlier -- slowly killed Navalny all the same. Putin sent the...
Editorial (2/21/24)Bollinger County entrepreneurial center has great potentialThe COVID-19 pandemic changed various aspects of our way of life, including how, where and with whom we work. We're past the pandemic now, but we are still using those lessons learned to improve and enhance work environments. A group of Bollinger...
Column (2/20/24)The strange disconnect between Israel and UkraineThe Ukrainian and Israeli wars are similar and yet also different conflicts -- but in more ways than we can imagine. Ukraine was invaded by a huge Russian state, with a population three-and-a-half times greater, a gross national product 10 times...
Column (2/20/24)Russia is a civilizational adversaryThe poet Robert Frost once said that a liberal is someone too broad-minded to take his own side in a fight. What would he say about those on the right who seem to be confused about the same question? Over the last few days, Donald Trump told a rally...
Editorial (2/19/24)Chiefs win another Super Bowl, look to make historyMuch like the Cowboys in the early '90s or the incredible Patriots teams led by Tom Brady, what we're witnessing now in Kansas City is quite impressive. It is the making of a football dynasty. Super Bowl 58 was one for the books. Each team made...
Column (2/19/24)Migrant crime turning cities into war zonesCriminals posing as asylum-seekers are turning American cities into war zones. The Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, feared for how it tortures its victims, is setting up business in New York City, police sources reveal. Gang members recruit migrants...
Winds of change in the Black voteData shows that winds of political change are blowing among Black voters. In volatile times like now, predictions can be made with only the greatest caution. However, it seems clear that something is going on and Black voters are breaking with past...
Biden's Super Bowl shrinkflation blame gamePresident Joe Biden wants to remind you that your Super Bowl party was more expensive than it used to be. The reason, he claims, is corporate greed and "shrinkflation." In a social media video before Sunday night's game, he spoke of companies...
House action on eviction, educational scholarship accounts and immigrationThis week, the Missouri House third read and passed HB 2062, a piece of legislation seeking to prohibit counties, municipalities or political subdivisions from implementing eviction moratoriums unless explicitly allowed by state law. The legislation...
Editorial (2/16/24)Measure cleans up omission from school misconduct reporting lawLegislative language is at once precisely constraining and imperfectly open for interpretation. That can be by design, as drafters address a specific issue, or accidental, as a potential outcome eluded imagination. And so once a measure becomes law,...
Letter (2/15/24)Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a...
Editorial (2/15/24)Join us as we celebrate National FFA WeekArguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri. From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied...
Editorial (2/14/24)Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agendaJanuary 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic. School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose...
Editorial (2/12/24)Remembering the story behind Valentine's DayIf you haven't checked the calendar in a bit, it's worth noting: Wednesday is Valentine's Day. Many will mark the day dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage with the giving of cards, flowers and other gifts. Some will plan nice dinners at...
Editorial (2/9/24)Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, educationAmong the many blessings of living in Southeast Missouri is the choice parents have to send their children to parochial schools. Prevalent among them are the area's many fine Catholic-based schools. Educational environments cocooned in faith provide...
Editorial (2/5/24)Super Bowl rematch this weekend between Chiefs and 49ersIf you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the last few years have been pretty special. Four Super Bowl appearances in the last five years, and during this stretch they've finished at least so far with two Lombardi trophies. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Vote no on Cape tax increase
"Most" can afford an extra $10-$15/month, some say. But a tax increase would be levied on all -- even those already struggling financially.
What will that extra monthly amount buy? A copay, a meal, gasoline, bare essentials. For people on a fixed income, every new cost has real consequences. The city isn't the only one expecting more money either. Property assessments just increased taxes. City services fees were raised. Home and car insurance. Groceries. Add it up. Only $10-$15/month?
Cape already squeezes its poor compared to immediately surrounding towns. Its sales and food taxes are higher than Jackson's, yet Cape's median household income is substantially lower. So, Cape's poor folk pay a higher tax rate and a larger portion of their income just to get by.
Retirees are the fastest growing homeless population. Cape County could reduce their property tax, but it hasn't. Cape's homeless population is growing. Policies like a tax increase make the problem worse.
Residents have asked Council to find other ways to raise employee salaries -- even made suggestions. But Council won't budge. They see taxing us more as the only way.
The $600,000 annual stadium contract has a no-pay clause. If the city can't afford it, they don't pay. Well, if council can't pay such basic operational expenses as salaries without raising our taxes, they can't afford a stadium. That $600,000, the new recreational cannabis tax and flexibility would go a long way toward getting city employees their raise without straining others.
CHRISTINA LEIMER, Cape Girardeau