Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?

-
Editorial (2/15/24)Join us as we celebrate National FFA WeekArguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri. From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied...
-
The elderly-man-with-a-poor-memory presidencyJoe Biden is the first official ever to be cleared by a special counsel for reasons of mental incompetence. The president might have been better off if special counsel Robert Hur, investigating his mishandling of classified documents, had simply...
-
-
Editorial (2/14/24)Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agendaJanuary 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic. School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose...
-
Tax relief for Missouris working-class familiesTax relief for Missouri's working-class families When my colleagues selected me to lead the Ways and Means Committee in Congress, which has responsibility for writing our tax laws, I promised that my number one priority would be looking out for the...
-
-
Column (2/13/24)The CFPB is putting our banking arrangements at riskNobody likes paying fees. A fee, however, is a transparent way to reflect the price of something. And in a market economy, prices convey vital information that consumers and producers use to make good decisions. A rise in the price of apples tells...
-
Editorial (2/12/24)Remembering the story behind Valentine's DayIf you haven't checked the calendar in a bit, it's worth noting: Wednesday is Valentine's Day. Many will mark the day dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage with the giving of cards, flowers and other gifts. Some will plan nice dinners at...
-
Column (2/12/24)Dems roll out welcome mat for world's criminalsMaria Manaura, who's been arrested at least eight times in the six months since she arrived in New York City from Venezuela, is living at Row NYC Hotel, once hailed for its unbeatable Times Square location and front-row view of the theater district....
-
Column (2/12/24)A review of Gov. Parson's state of the state addressGreetings from Jefferson City! I hope this update finds you and your family doing well and in good health! Session started this year on Jan. 3, and has been slow to get started. As some of you have read, there have been some interesting "differences...
-
Progressive Black pastors misguided on war in GazaSome 1,000 Black pastors nationwide are reported to have weighed-in to pressure President Joe Biden to force a cease fire in the war in Gaza. According to one pastor, the war "has evoked the kind of deep-seated angst among Black people that I have...
-
The absurd Democrat border conIn 2021, President Joe Biden opened wide an inherited, secure southern border that had finally stopped mass illegal immigration. When he overturned former President Donald Trump's efforts, a planned flood of over 8 million illegal immigrants entered...
-
Joe Biden's deterioration should be off stageVideos of Joe Biden not knowing where he is or saying he just met with a French president who died 25 years ago are not so funny anymore. They're tragic. And I can't help feeling embarrassed and sorry for the president. It angers me to see him...
-
Teen dating isn't really the best practice for adult relationshipsValentine's Day is upon us, and my son is gearing up for a "friendship party" with his second grade class. I love this view of the day. The focus on friendship has a longer view on love than the pressure of passion with hearts and flowers. Our son...
-
Editorial (2/9/24)Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, educationAmong the many blessings of living in Southeast Missouri is the choice parents have to send their children to parochial schools. Prevalent among them are the area's many fine Catholic-based schools. Educational environments cocooned in faith provide...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (2/5/24)Super Bowl rematch this weekend between Chiefs and 49ersIf you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, the last few years have been pretty special. Four Super Bowl appearances in the last five years, and during this stretch they've finished at least so far with two Lombardi trophies. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
-
Editorial (2/1/24)Polar Plunge, 5K race to benefit Special Olympics athletesWe appreciate all those who drop some cash into a donation bin or click a button on a website to support a charitable cause. There are plenty of good ones out there. For those who want to put a bit more action into their giving, the annual Polar...
-
Editorial (1/31/24)Children's Arts Festival set to kick off FridayThink of it like a sectional tournament -- for artists. Beginning at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's First Friday Art Walk, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, the organization is set to unveil its 24th annual Children's Arts Festival...
-
-
Editorial (1/29/24)Blood donations save lives and the Red Cross needs your helpStatistics from the American Red Cross say that every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. There's a finite supply. You can't make it. And people need it for a variety of reasons: surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and other...
-
Editorial (1/26/24)Editorial: Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in actionEffective leaders get things done, and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith is getting things done as chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Smith, who has represented the region in Congress for more than a decade, wields the gavel for the...
-
-
Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?
Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a sexual nature they wish to expose their children. However, that option at the Cape library is only available to those parents who do not mind if their children are exposed to prurient, obscene and pornographic material.
Now what about the parents who do not want their teens exposed to this material? They cannot leave their teen children unaccompanied. What appears to be a "Catch-22" is the fact that the library policy forbids adults in tbe teen section when teens are present. Now how does that work for parents who do not want their teens exposed to material they deem obscene and pornographic?
Any reasonable adult would be shocked at what is being made available to these children. One book gives instructions on how sex apps work. This is extremely dangerous as the instructions include sending a stranger a pic, chatting to find their location and meeting up. This is how child trafficking can be implemented and that book is not safe for teens in any library.
Other books contain graphic sexual material and would never, if properly applied, pass strict scrutiny of state and federal obscenity and pornographic laws. Several years ago, pornography businesses were exited from town. Now our public library carries on their business. Where is law enforcement?
SHARON JACKSON, Jackson