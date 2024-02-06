Support for public safety tax

Letter to the Editor

Have you ever noticed that when we allow our personal emotions to override our good sense, we usually make poor decisions.

When voting on the proposed 25 cents property tax increase on April 2, please allow your good sense to guide you.

The issue on the ballot is not Houck Stadium, West Park Mall, Jefferson pool or other past decisions made by our elected officials.

We are voting on creating a dedicated source of sustainable revenue to fund higher wages for our Public Safety employees. Revenue that is required by city ordinance to only be used for funding public safety wages and benefits.

For many middle-class families, the tax increase will amount to $10 or less per month. I would think this is an amount most of us can afford.

Many in the community agree, wages for our public safety employees should be increased. The public also expects assurances that if the tax increase is approved, the additional revenue will only be used for public safety wages and benefits. This proposal provides a dedicated source of sustainable revenue that meets both expectations.

On Election Day, I will listen to my good sense and vote yes for the property tax increase in support of our public safety employees. I believe the proposal is reasonable, affordable, and I agree with restricting the additional revenue for only funding public safety wages and benefits.

When you vote, please listen to your good sense, and support our public safety employees as well!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau