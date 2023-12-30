*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
Letter to the Editor

Thank you to Southeast Missourian

Saturday, December 30, 2023

The Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your entire staff a physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually successful 2024!

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau