Why does GOP support Trump?

Letter to the Editor

On Veterans Day, wannabe dictator Trump told a cheering crowd, "We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections." Then, repeating his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, he said. "They'll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American dream."

Not a single Republican lawmaker was alarmed by this echo of speeches made by Hitler and Mussolini.

Why do Christian Republicans overwhelmingly support Trump in spite of his threat to the American Republic and the Constitution; his glaringly evident character flaws, his indictments, and his well-known un-Christian behavior?

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

The elephant in the room is this: A vast majority of Republicans are scared to death that people of diverse races, religions, cultures, ethnicities and skin colors pose an existential threat to America's white Christians' race, religion, dominance and way of life.

That is why terrified white Christian Republicans would choose and cheer a wannabe dictator who promises them that he will "root out the vermin."

Blinded and deafened by their primal fear, they are willing to disregard every single threat their "Chosen One" poses to the Constitution and the rule of law, the very foundation of their way of life.

They are too deluded by Trump to know that without the rule of law, all their business contracts would not be worth a penny.

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau