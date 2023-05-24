River Heritage Museum, Kellerman Foundation two good examples of preserving history
Look at any community, and you'll see things it does well and others it could improve. One of the areas where this area has made significant efforts is in preserving history. Part of this success is through the preservation of historic buildings for commercial and residential use. But it's also in spaces that people can visit and learn about local, state and national history.
One of those spaces is the Cape River Heritage Museum, which had its season-opening reception Friday evening. The museum, located in the former downtown fire station building on Independence Street, is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday now until December. There's no admission fee.
The Southeast Missourian recently reported new exhibits include Edwardian and Elizabethan women's clothing, a display from the old Roth Tobacco Co. and additions to Lorimier Room, Girardeau room, River room and fireman's display.
If you haven't been to the River Heritage Museum or simply want to go again to see the new exhibits, we encourage you to visit.
Meanwhile, the Kellerman Foundation recently purchased the former Cape Girardeau City Hall. Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman, who formed the foundation in 2012, are expected to close on the property in July.
The Southeast Missourian reported the foundation will pay the City of Cape Girardeau $550,000 for the property, which will be converted into a museum that will display exhibits and provide research space for visiting scholars. Among the collections the Kellermans have proposed to house in the space: Dr. Frank Nickell Archive, Lifetime Work of M. Charles Rhinehart, R.B. & Marie Oliver Collection and Earl Norman Collection of Ulysses S. Grant and Civil War Memorabilia.
This is an exciting and ambitious project, and we wish the Kellermans well in the redevelopment of the former City Hall.
There are other historic spots in the region to visit as well, and we salute all those who put time and effort into preserving and promoting these as destinations.
