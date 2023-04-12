Seven Cape County families recognized as Missouri Century Farms

Editorial

There was a short business item in the Southeast Missourian last month we think deserves to be highlighted.

The Missouri Century Farms program honors those whose families have owned a farm in the state for 100 or more consecutive years. In its 2022 report presented to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, University of Missouri Extension representatives noted seven newly named family farms in the county joining the prestigious 100-year club.

These folks, grouped by family, are:

* Kristin Carlton

* Michael Schemel, Carl Schemel, Dale Schemel, Kathy Schemel Cowan, Gera Schemel LeGrand and Denise Schemel Pudlo

* Avery Sullinger

* Shirley Greben

* Rick Miesner

* Mark and Tina Riehn

* William and Diana Beggs

Southeast Missourian business editor Jeff Long noted the program began in 1976, and in addition to the requirement of being in operation for 100 years to the family, the farm must include at least 40 acres of the original land and make a contribution to the farmstead income.

Along with the newly named Century Farms honorees, Oliver Farms in Cape Girardeau, which was established in 1819, was listed as one of the state's 30 Founding Farms. Requirements for this category include remaining in the same family since Missouri's statehood of 1821.

There are many people in Southeast Missouri who make their livelihood from farming. Especially outside the city of Cape Girardeau, in rural Southeast Missouri, you'll find large swaths of land used for growing nearly ever crop and raising animals. And for many, it's a family affair. For these families recognized in the Missouri Century Farms program, they've been involved in the industry for decades and know the work ethic and other values the farm life can teach you. They also understand how challenging it can be.

Keeping a family farm running for 100 years is a milestone worth celebrating. Congratulations to these individuals, and we wish you much success as you continue the family legacy.