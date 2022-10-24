Cape River Heritage Museum has new exhibits on display

Editorial

If you've never been to Cape River Heritage Museum, there's another reason to add it to your list of places to visit.

The newly named Haertling Room, named for Larry Haertling, includes a 1914 Model T Runabout, which is on loan from Bob Neff, and a 1928 Model A Roadster on loan from Haertling. The Southeast Missourian's Danny Walter recently reported the room in the museum also includes several other exhibits that were in the museum's storage.

The museum also showcases a new exhibit dedicated to the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club centennial anniversary. At a recent reception held at the museum, former Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr. spoke about the club and its impact on Cape Girardeau, ranging from the annual Pancake Day to helping children with eye exams and glasses.

Cape River Heritage Museum is at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Its hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. But if you want to visit the museum, do so soon. It will close for the winter beginning in mid-November before reopening in March.

The museum is one of Cape Girardeau's special places and has some dedicated individuals behind it. It's worth a visit, especially with the new exhibits on display.