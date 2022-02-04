Remember to vote in Tuesday's election

Editorial

Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri. This is one that typically passes without much fanfare, oftentimes without any races or issues for voters to opine. That is not the case this year -- at least not in Cape Girardeau.

The city's mayoral race, which features an incumbent, has three candidates. That means Tuesday's primary is needed to narrow the field to two.

The candidates include: Mayor Bob Fox, Councilwoman Stacy Kinder and businesswoman Ramona Bailey. The three spoke recently in the forum held at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and the Southeast Missourian has written stories about each candidate.

Another contest Tuesday features candidates for Ward 2 on the Cape Girardeau City Council. Candidates include: Michael "Crank" Curry, Marvin McBride, Sommer McCauley, Stafford Moore Jr., Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins. You can also read more about these candidates in stories at semissourian.com. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the April ballot.

We appreciate all the men and women who put their name forward for consideration. It takes courage and a significant time commitment -- and frankly, these are thankless jobs without monetary reward. But we need smart and honorable people to serve at all levels of government. Likewise, it's vitally important voters take their responsibility seriously, educate themselves on the candidates and vote.