Hahses recognized as Friends of the University

Editorial

The Southeast Missouri University Foundation recently announced that Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the 2021 Friends of the University Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university foundation.

Dwain has been Jackson's mayor since 2015 following a successful business career with Bausch & Lomb in the United States, Europe and Asia. Susan has been an active community volunteer and started her nursing degree at Southeast.

The Hahses have endowed two scholarships at the university: the Dwain and Susan Hahs Endowed Scholarship and the Dwain and Susan Hahs International Studies Fund. They have also supported the Southeast nursing program in honor of Susan's father, who was the program's first male gradate.

The Hahses will be honored at the SEMO homecoming in the fall.

Dwain and Susan Hahs are not only a good example of generous people supporting the local university, but they chose to return to Jackson in retirement and have played an integral role in the community using their background and experiences for the area's benefit.

We offer our congratulations to the Hahses on this recognition and thank them for their continued investment not only in the university but in the area as a whole.