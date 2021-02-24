Volunteers have played helpful role in vaccination process

-
Column (2/24/21)Cuomo is everything the press accused DeSantis of beingThroughout the pandemic, the press has been excoriatingly harsh on a governor who was slow to act, unnecessarily endangered the lives of the elderly, alienated experts and cooked the numbers. It just thought the governor in question was Florida's...
Column (2/24/21)'Return to normalcy' isn't really what Biden's base wantsJoe Biden ran for president on a "return to normalcy." His challenge is that there are three competing definitions of normalcy for him to contend with. Biden didn't actually use the slogan "return to normalcy." But as numerous political observers...
Column (2/23/21)'If you have nothing nice to say' about Rush, say nothingMommas are still the best teachers most of us have ever had, and the lessons they taught us back in the day probably remain some of the best advice we ever received. Let's take a look at this one in light of the sad passing of radio icon Rush...
Editorial (2/22/21)Editorial: Community rallies during winter weatherSoutheast Missouri turned into a winter wonderland as Old Man Winter swept through the region last week. Although it was beautiful to watch snowflakes drift to the ground from inside a warm home, the rapid snowfall made it problematic for those...
Column (2/22/21)Washington, D.C., shouldn't be an armed campWashington, D.C., is not, counter to what you might think, a war zone. The city isnt divided down the middle between the forces of the United States government on one hand and secessionist rebels on the other. Insurgents arent mortaring Reagan...
Column (2/20/21)Rush Limbaugh lived with enthusiasm and eternal hopeThe guitar riff from "My City Was Gone" by The Pretenders will forever hold a special memory for me -- not because of the band or song, but because for many years this anthem kicked off The Rush Limbaugh Show. This week we lost the conservative...
Column (2/20/21)Emblems of the GOP's dysfunctionThe Republican Party is broken. If Mitch McConnell were just another Republican senator, I'd say he was the eighth bravest. The seven bravest are the ones who voted to convict Donald Trump. For weeks I've been saying that if you honestly believe the...
Rush Limbaugh: A Loving Brother and 'a Friend to Countless Americans'I am uniquely blessed to be Rush Limbaugh's brother in ways too numerous to count, and I am blessed to be in the special position of witnessing firsthand the outpouring of love and prayers from his, family, friends and fans. His wife, Kathryn, has...
Editorial (2/19/21)Editorial: Central Jr. ROTC students win cybersecurity competitionSeven students from Cape Girardeau Central High School recently won the Cyberpatriot XIII Challenge. The students, all members of the school's Air Force Junior ROTC "Flying Tigers" unit, won the All-Service Division of the cybersecurity competition...
My unusual connection with Rush LimbaughIn 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
Never let a good manufactured crisis go to wasteA seemingly effective way for politicians to justify our need for their services is to fabricate or exaggerate a problem, promise to fix said problem with a new program or lots of spending and then claim victory in the form of public acclaim and...
Editorial (2/17/21)Wernsman reappointed as Cape County health officerJane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, was recently reappointed as the county's health officer. Wernsman took over for Charlotte Craig in 2012 when the former director retired. She has provided a steady hand of...
Editorial (2/16/21)Editorial: SEMO Food Bank doubled food distributions in 2020The Southeast Missouri Food Bank rallied quickly to meet the rising need of those facing food insecurity due to the pandemic. During a time when most of us were limiting the places we went and people we came into contact with, the food bank stepped...
Letter (2/13/21)A great vaccination experienceVisible and measurable -- my two favorite words. Both of these words were experienced this morning. Fran and I witnessed firsthand why Cape Girardeau County was initially the No. 1 county in the state in COVID vaccinations and continues to rank high...
Editorial (2/12/21)Editorial: Celebrating Valentine's Day with the ones we loveOn Sunday we'll celebrate Valentine's Day, a day many set aside to show their love to a significant other. We've pointed out in this space many times that this holiday is centered on marriage. In response to a decree by Emperor Claudius II that...
Editorial (2/10/21)Editorial: Central, SEMO basketball star Pat Colon recognized by Missouri Sports Hall of FameCapping off an impressive high school and college basketball career at Cape Central and Southeast Missouri State University, Pat Colon was recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The first woman to have her number retired by SEMO,...
Editorial (2/8/21)Editorial: Shot in the arm for our communityLast week, the State of Missouri added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to its online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers showed Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Of Missouri's 114 counties, Cape Girardeau County...
Editorial (2/3/21)Jackson student nationally recognized for science projectElijah Jones, a senior at Jackson High School, recently made news as one of 300 students to be selected by the Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, a prestigious science and math competition designed for high school...
Editorial (2/1/21)Uptown Jackson hires new executive directorJackson native Janna Clifton has been named the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization. Clifton, who replaces recently retired Steve Turner, is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and has retail...
Volunteers have played helpful role in vaccination process
There have been many moving parts as medical partners, state and local public health officials work to get Missourians vaccinated. But some of the unsung heroes have been volunteers.
The Southeast Missourian recently reported that local efforts have been supported by volunteers -- some with medical backgrounds and others not -- who have helped streamline the process for those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations. These individuals are doing everything from making phone calls to completing vaccination cards and directing traffic at the clinics. If they have the proper medical training, some may even help with the vaccinations.
"I think the bottom line is, once you're a nurse, you're always a nurse," said Kathy Swan, a former Missouri state representative and trained nurse who has volunteered. "And along with that goes an obligation to help, particularly in a situation like this, when you have skills and the know-how to do so."
We commend all those who have volunteered their time to help with COVID-19 vaccinations. Whether additional volunteers will be needed going forward is unclear, but those interested should contact assistant emergency management director Jessica Sexton by email at jsexton@cityofcapegiradeau.org.
Again, to all those working to get individuals vaccinated -- thank you.
