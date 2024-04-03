Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this month

Editorial

Have a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time.

Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America will host its annual spring banquest Saturday, April 13, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Several graduates will offer testimonies, and there will be auction items up for bid, including the Mahomes gear and a 2024 Ford Bronco.

For more than three decades, this event has served as a vehicle to raise funds for and share information about the organization. This years theme is All Things New, fitting since the organization will open its new transition house in May.

Designed for men 18 years of age and older, the yearlong program is a Christ-centered drug rehabilitation program with three personal focuses  spiritual, academic and vocational. Participants can pursue their high school equivalency credential and learn job skills in the organizations thrift store, furniture restoration program and lawn care service.

Faith is at the programs heart: Our program is based on the principle that only Christ can grant you the change you seek. Our primary goal is to help each student develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and apply the lessons they learn to every part of their lives.

The program boasts impressive results. According to the organizations website, teenchallengemidamerica.com, 78% of graduates remain sober and substance-free, 91% of family members reported improved relationships and 93% of participants experienced no new legal problems post-graduation.

Executive director The Rev. James Bolin said the banquet gives a chance for community churches and businesses to come together.

"It is important for the community to hear what we're doing and what we're continuing to do, and how God is moving us forward," he said. "It's a win-win for everybody. And I think it's encouraging for people to hear the results of what this ministry (does) and they can hear it firsthand from people that's left here and went and lived great, productive lives and been very successful in their communities."

For more information about the program and the banquet, call (573) 335-6508.