Editorial
Semoball Awards back for seventh year with virtual format
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
For high school students, there were many things this year that didn't happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Southeast Missouri's top awards show for high school athletes and coaches will still be held -- albeit in a different format.
The Semoball Awards is set for 7 p.m. Saturday on the Semoball.com Facebook page. This year's virtual show will feature awards for fall and winter sports athletes, top awards like male and female athlete of the year and scholar athletes of the year, as well as other recognitions. Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Charleston's Danny Farmer, will be celebrated for his tremendous coaching career. And there will even be a few former Semoball Awards honorees taking part to help recognize this year's class.
Now in year. No. 7, the Semoball Awards is a big deal for Southeast Missouri athletes and their families. It honors the best of the best from 56 Southeast Missouri high schools for both on field performance and classroom success. It's an inspiring evening. Despite not being able to gather in person this year, the show promises to be an exceptional experience. Whether you have an athlete being honored, we encourage you to watch it. And with the event going virtual this year, there's no cost to attend and you can have the best seat in the house from your couch at home.
Congratulations to all of this year's finalists. We look forward to celebrating your accomplishments this weekend. You can read about each of the honorees in the Semoball Awards magazine, available for purchase online at semoball.com/awards and at Southeast Missourian offices in Cape Girardeau as well as newspapers in Sikeston, Dexter, Kennett and Poplar Bluff.
Special thanks to the Semoball Awards sponsors for helping making this event and our sports coverage throughout the year possible. Presenting sponsor is SoutheastHEALTH. Title sponsors include: The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals and rustmedia. And individual sports sponsors include: Hudson Chiropractic plus Crader Distributing and your local STIHL dealers.
