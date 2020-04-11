Stories that inspire

Letter to the Editor

The COVID-19 virus has caused all of us to make significant changes in the way we live, work and worship. Now, more than ever, we are reminded of the importance of faith, family and friends. I have found your words to be insightful, educational, humorous and comforting.

Mia Pohlman is a gift to this community, and the new weekly flourish email newsletter is a delightful addition to the Southeast Missourian's effort to keep us informed and engaged. Each week we are introduced to women artists and writers, kindness challenges and stories of local women doing interesting things. The newsletter is inspirational and uplifting. I encourage others to sign-up for the newsletter at semissourian.com/connect.

Thank you for creating a work environment that encourages talented writers and photographers to deliver the news and tell the stories that speak to our hearts. Your team is making a difference in our community. You and the Southeast Missourian staff are greatly appreciated. Thank you for encouraging us to be kind, connect with others and stay strong.

MARSHA HASKELL, Cape Girardeau