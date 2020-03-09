Steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 also good general health tips

Editorial

Stories about COVID-19 continue to raise questions as the worldwide total surpassed 100,000 people late last week. Less than a quarter of a percent of these cases are in the United States. Still, it's important to take steps that can mitigate the spread of disease.

Southeast Missourian's Marybeth Niederkorn reported last week that local schools, churches and hospitals are taking precautions ranging from suspending some foreign travel to additional cleaning by custodial staff. It's good local officials are taking these steps. Individuals can also be proactive. Here are a few tips from health officials:

* Wash your hands thoroughly -- and not just with a quick rinse. Scrub for 20 seconds with soap.

* Wearing a mask will not prevent contraction of the virus, but it can be helpful in preventing exposure to others if you are already ill.

* Disinfect backpacks and similar items.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

* Minimize direct contact with other people.

* If you feel ill, stay home until fever-free for 24 hours.

* Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

* Use of hand sanitizer (60% alcohol content) is helpful.

* Consider a seasonal influenza vaccination.

There is no need to panic. These recommendations, which are good general health tips, can help as officials address the global health issue.