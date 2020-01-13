Scott City church to rebuild just months after fire destroyed building

Editorial

A Scott City church that has been through the devastation of seeing its facility burn beyond repair has some good news to share.

Pastor Bob Lenz of Restoration Community Church, previously known as Cornerstone Wesleyan Church, told the Southeast Missourian recently plans are in place to build a new facility on a vacant field between Park Estates subdivision and Thebes Bridge near Illmo.

The church has held services at various locations since its previous facility at 210 E. Outer Road was destroyed. They will continue to meet at the current temporary space, 2104 Main St. in Scott City, while the new 15,000-square-foot building is constructed.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Were not re-herding sheep, Lenz told Southeast Missourian reporter Marybeth Niederkorn. Were not interested in pulling from other churches, but were also not an unbreakable circle. Anyone can walk in here.

Following the fire, the Rev. Tommy Miller, then-pastor of the church, told the Southeast Missourian, We will rebuild, we will. 100% we will rebuild.

Were thrilled to hear the good news and wish the church well in the process. Church is not a building. Its about the individuals who attend to worship God, grow in faith and serve others in ministry. But having a permanent location is definitely helpful for the long-term future.

Congratulations to the church as they take on this project, and we pray for Gods blessings for all involved.