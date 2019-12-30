*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Generosity shows holiday spirit

Monday, December 30, 2019

I want to give a big thank you to Curlys Kitchen, Ron Cook and his crew of family and friends for the free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Elks Lodge in Jackson! The food was very good and the service was excellent. Rons generosity shows the true meaning of the holiday spirit.

DOREEN ZUROSKE, Jackson