Same group kicking the same can?

-
-
Editorial (10/3/19)New Cape Veteran's facility is good for patients, economyCape Girardeau received good news last week when it was announced a new $47.4 million Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center is moving forward after years of delay. The 43,000-square-foot facility will be located on a seven-acre site along...
-
Column (10/2/19)Did I almost jinx the baseball Cardinals?When I was a wee lad of 8 or 9, my brother, Rex, and I were superstitious football fans. For each game we would don our St. Louis Cardinals football jerseys, white football pants, red-striped socks, Cardinal-emblazoned helmets and take our positions...
-
-
Column (10/1/19)Five reflections of my 48th yearForty-nine years old? When did that happen? I mean, was it not just yesterday I was 21 crossing the stage at college graduation, then 25 walking into the classroom for the first time as a teacher? Ah, I think I remember now: This 49-year-old-thing...
-
Column (10/1/19)Church merger serves as an example of what can beLeading with grace. That is the motto of Sikeston pastors Kenny King and William Marshall as they merge their two churches to form a new church, Grace Bible Fellowship. The churches, Smith Chapel, a historically black church and Trinity Baptist, a...
-
Letter (10/1/19)Community Foundation honors SandfortThe Cape Area Community Foundation recently hosted an open house to honor Maurice "Moe" Sandfort for his service to the Cape board and to the community. The open house took place in August 2019 at Celebrations Downtown, in Cape Girardeau. Sandfort...
-
Editorial (9/30/19)EDITORIAL: Gibson Center helps many break chains of addictionNational statistics paint a concerning picture. About 21 million Americans suffer from addiction, though 10% receive treatment. For many, its alcohol. For others, illegal drugs. Prescription drugs also contribute to the epidemic. But theres...
-
Column (9/28/19)Fred Burgard talks Christian education and being about the things of GodFred Burgard is a self-described utility man. No, hes not a doctor, lawyer or Indian chief but hes not far off. The longtime pastor and his wife Sharon, former advisor to student athletes at Southeast Missouri State University, have lived in...
-
Editorial (9/27/19)Editorial: Old McKendree celebrates milestone birthdayAmerica is 243 years old, which means Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson, which recently celebrated its bicentennial, has been around almost as long as these United States. Last weekend a grand celebration was held over two days, marking the importance...
-
Editorial (9/26/19)Shipyard Music Festival back for year 2An outdoor music festival in downtown Cape Girardeau has been pitched many times over the years, including by Leadership Cape participants. Last September the idea became more than a concept. It actually took place -- and with rave reviews. Friday...
-
Column (9/26/19)President Trump is making progress on the opioid crisisSince President Donald Trump's first day in office, and from my first day as his health secretary, our country's opioid crisis has been one of our most challenging missions. But there were always sources of inspiration: We heard from the Americans...
-
Column (9/25/19)Quick thoughts as Cards win, Cubs falter and Cape rocksHas there been a more delicious regular season series for the Cardinals this century than their four-game sweep of the Cubs the past weekend? Each white-knuckle game was won by a run -- with the Cards three times taking the lead in their last at...
-
Column (9/25/19)Recurring floods show it's time for a different approachAs summer recedes into fall, so too will the vivid images of the record-shattering Mississippi River flooding that once again disrupted lives and livelihoods this year in both Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. The near-annual summer ritual...
-
Column (9/24/19)Uptown Jackson plays important role in city's cultureThe Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) presented its annual report to the board of aldermen this month. They reported on their progress from the last year and goals for the coming year. The first area in the report was organization....
-
Column (9/24/19)See You at the Pole: What would happen if?Prayer changes things. It's more than a slogan. Many of us have witnessed it in our own lives. We can testify God does truly answer prayer. Time and time again, I've seen God move when people pray, and there's something extra special when young...
-
Editorial (9/23/19)Central, Jackson students shine off the field after rivalry gameFew rivalries in Southeast Missouri match Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools. The annual football game between the Tigers and Indians is always well attended and can even become a week-long celebration. Jackson defeated the Tigers on...
-
Column (9/21/19)Cory Crosnoe still coaching -- just not baseballSome may remember Jackson Junior High School principal Cory Crosnoe for his baseball success. The Cape Girardeau Central and Southeast Missouri State University standout had an impressive career on the field. So much so that he spent a couple...
-
Editorial (9/20/19)SEMO District Fair delivers memories againThe SEMO District Fair has come and gone again. Every year it brings excitement to Cape Girardeau, from the livestock judging to the midway, from the food to the entertainment. Every year is different, but every year is the same. That's what you...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (9/19/19)Going extra mile to help children facing traumaLearning is made much more difficult under traumatic circumstances. School districts are forming plans and techniques to help students dealing with traumatic events, to help them cope and learn. The movement to provide more resources for trauma is...
-
Editorial (9/16/19)2 ways to be involved in Cape gov't in days aheadThere are a few important dates coming up for the future of Cape Girardeau. Two of them have to do with planning street and sidewalk projects well into the future, and the other has to do with an attempt to improve Cape Girardeaus south...
-
Editorial (9/13/19)Cape vs. Jackson rivalry game is a must-see for football fans, alumsIt's rivalry week in Cape Girardeau County. Tonight, the Jackson and Cape Girardeau Central football teams will do battle for the 113th time. Jackson, a football power in recent years in Southeast Missouri under coach Brent Eckley, will be the...
-
Editorial (9/12/19)McDowell South gives RV to flood victimsThe flood of 2019 broke records for its duration and inconvenienced thousands of people, as it closed down highways in Southern Illinois. For most, the flood was a major inconvenience. For farmers, it meant loss of income. For some, it meant damaged...
Same group kicking the same can?
Are we ever going to change leadership in Cape Girardeau, Missouri? For the past 16 years I have watched groups of people in various positions of leadership promote and guide the direction of our community. I'm witnessing people not going to the voting booth on issues that are having a great impact on the growth and future of our region. Tax extensions, bond issues, public/private partnerships and not-for-profit institutions seem to drive our development.
Our leadership refers to towns south of us that are exploring a bridge connecting Kentucky to the bootheel and to the west. And we are looking at a bridge that spans the river at Cape Girardeau, Missouri that should be the connecting structure from Paducah, Kentucky through Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Surely this would help the region more than an extension of an outer road. By the way, this project has been on the drawing board for over 30 years.
CHARLES BERTRAND, Cape Girardeau