Arrow deserves recognition for strong performance at state competition

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University students continue to rack up awards for their journalism.

The Arrow student newspaper recently won 13 awards at the 2019 Missouri College Media Association Conference. The newspaper won five first-place awards, two second-place and three third-place and honorable mentions.

The newspaper won awards for its comprehensive coverage of opioid abuse in the region and state.

The Arrow also won first-place awards for best entertainment review, best feature page and best campus engagement and promotions.

The diversity of the awards from reporting to advertising and design to its website is a testament to the dedication of the Arrow's staff.

Toslin Taylor, Arrow editor, said the awards are a testament to the team approach at the paper. The paper was recognized for its work on design, advertising and website, among other elements.

"Winning these awards proves that we do compare to these other institutions across the state, and it shows the hard word and late nights were worth it," Taylor said in a news release. "It also shows Southeast's program and blended classrooms are important, and we're getting the skills we need to put out a professional newspaper. I've been with the Arrow three years now, and for the staff it's never about the awards, but about the content and being the most professional organization we can be."

The Southeast Missourian has a partnership with the Arrow students, helping in a management and advisory capacity, but the students deserve their recognition.

Congratulations to all the students who work to do good journalism on campus.