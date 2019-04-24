Farmers markets set up shop in Cape, Jackson

Editorial

As the weather warms, fresh produce gets tastier and farmers markets set up shop.

Our area has a handful of markets where you can buy fresh food, and other types of tasty treats.

One of the markets, the one at West Park Mall, has already set up shop on Thursdays.

The downtown Cape Girardeau market will open May 4. The Jackson market, which sets up at the Iron Mountain Railroad parking lot, begins May 7.

These markets sell more than fruits and vegetables. Many people go for the doughnuts. There are also natural health drinks, environmentally safe cleaning supplies; flowers; beef and pork; syrups, honey and all sorts of other items.

Be sure to check out your farmers markets this year for something a little different, and fresh.