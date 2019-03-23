Thanks for the restaurant review

Letter to the Editor

Cheryl and I wanted to share our appreciation for the wonderful coverage the Southeast Missourian has provided for our new Fresh Healthy Cafe at Saint Francis. We always wanted to bring a healthy lifestyle restaurant to Cape Girardeau, but we knew it was a risk. As we talked with people in our community and learned of the interest and support, we decided to take the plunge.

Thus far the response has been over the top and we are so excited to provide food that is fresh, natural and healthy. Much of our produce comes from our hydroponics farm, Amanzi Farms, in Sikeston. As we tell our Fresh Team Members, we are not just preparing food, we are changing and improving lives.

What a wonderful and informative article by Mary Castillo. We appreciate all that the Southeast Missourian does for our community.

RICK HETZEL AND CHERYL MOTHES, Cape Girardeau