VintageNOW 9 a success; thanks to community

On behalf of the clients, staff and board of directors of the Safe House for Women, I would like to convey my sincere appreciation and gratitude for our communitys tremendous support of VintageNOW 9: The Big Show held Oct. 20 at the Show Me Center.

The success of VintageNOW is credited to our generous and supportive sponsors and donors, our amazing and dedicated volunteers, and to the event-planning committee, a group of remarkable individuals who spent countless hours in planning and organizing the event. In particular, we wish to thank VintageNOW founder and director Deb Maevers for her matchless enthusiasm and passion for this cause.

Net proceeds from VintageNOW 9: The Big Show were in excess of $98,500. The funds have gone directly into the Safe Tomorrows Campaign Fund to support the construction of our larger, more accessible shelter that will allow us to provide refuge for all those fleeing domestic violence in our community.

We look forward to VintageNOW X in October 2019. And again, thank you to the incredible Cape Girardeau community!

JESSICA HILL, executive director,

Safe House for Women