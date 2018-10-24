Clean Missouri creates balance

Letter to the Editor

I write this letter in response to the guest column concerning Clean Missouri written by Rick Francis. I write because I believe in Missourians and I believe they are entitled to the facts and the truth.

Clean Missouri is a proposed amendment with the goals of providing a more partisan balance in Missouri's legislative districts and limiting campaign contributions and lobbyists' gifts. The amendment would prevent lawmakers from becoming lobbyists for two years after their legislative term(s).

Francis claims that the state auditor would have "the authority to appoint a demographer to redraw Missouri's Legislative Districts." This is incorrect. The amendment provides that the state auditor would receive applications and then choose three individuals that demonstrate the expertise relevant to the position. Then, those three individuals would be presented to the majority and minority leaders of the state senate for selection. Further, the amendment provides for a detailed indexing system which the selected individual would use for redistricting.

Francis provides several examples of those that have endorsed Clean Missouri. Yes, Clean Missouri is endorsed by groups such as Planned Parenthood and The Sierra Club, but it is also endorsed by former U.S. Senator John Danforth (R-MO), Missouri state Sen. Rob Schaaf (R-St. Joseph), along with many other Republicans and Republican entities. Francis paints Clean Missouri as a partisan ploy, when it is a bipartisan amendment that would bring integrity back to Missouri politics. Clean Missouri will ensure that big money does not control your politicians and that your votes will matter.

TYLER W. SCHWETTMAN, Scott City, Missouri