Context of church, state separation

Letter to the Editor

A recent column in the Missourian suggested the concept of separation of church and state originated with a letter by Thomas Jefferson. There is far more to it than Jefferson's letter. In colonial times, churches of various denominations were the political forces in what would later become states. Church-on-church persecution was common. Belonging to the wrong church in a state dominated by another church could result in being excessively taxed, or worse. Such was the case in Virginia, where a small church known as the Baptists, having been persecuted by the dominant sect, advocated for separation of church and state. James Madison wrote about this in his famous Memorial and Remonstrance in 1785. This document and Madison's notes from the constitutional convention should be required reading for all elected or appointed government officials, as well as journalists taking sides on this issue.

The founders had little in common with modern day fundamentalists and evangelical leaders. Unfortunately, some modern faith leaders are doubling as partisan political operatives reminiscent of conduct during colonial times prior to our constitution. Many of the founders would have found that repugnant.

Americans need neutral ground where they can bond with one another, find fellowship, celebrate or socialize without political or social strife. Church, sports and entertainment should be neutral venues free of political grandstanding and salesmanship. Church attendance, and that at football games, is declining rapidly, and viewership of the Emmys this year hit a new low. The reasons should be obvious.

Will Richardson, Jackson